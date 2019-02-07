Temple Beth Shalom takes part in Shabbat Across America

BRIGANTINE — Temple Beth Shalom will once again join hundreds of synagogues and Jewish Centers to celebrate Shabbat Across America and Canada.
This event was developed to encourage synagogue members to bring friends, neighbors and co-workers to an event that celebrates the joy of Shabbat.
There will be a catered dinner of chicken Marsala at 6:30 p.m. provided by Seashore Gardens. The cost is $ 25 per person, and we welcome prospective members. There will be no formal program, but there will be ample time to ask questions, sing Shabbat melodies and schmooze. Of course, our Welcoming Shabbat service will follow.
Please make reservation no later than noon Monday, Feb. 25 by contacting the office at 609-266-0403 or via email at office@seashul.org.