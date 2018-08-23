Temple Beth Shalom wishes to thank the following merchants and friends for their overwhelming generosity in providing prizes and coupons for the Children’s Free Bingo again this summer.
Their kindness and generosity enhances the summer enjoyment of the island’s children and visitors of all religions.
The temple says, we couldn’t do it without you — thank you for another great season: Andre’s Restaurant & Wine Bar, Aunt B’s Ice Cream, Bella Luna, Brigantine Beach Miniature Golf, Dunkin' Donuts, Goochie Brothers, Elaine Gray, Joe’s Seaside Market, McHugh’s Primo Pizza, Richman’s Ice Cream & Burger Bar, Rita’s Water Ice, Sea Star, Beer Smile Factory, St. George’s Pub, Studio 1012, Yanni’s Café, Rabbi Beth Schwartz, Temple Israel of Columbus, Georgia, and Temple Beth Shalom congregants.