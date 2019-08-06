HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — The 70th annual Atlantic County 4-H Fair is set to open on Thursday, Aug. 8, at the David C. Wood 4-H Center and Fairgrounds on Route 50 in Mays Landing and will remain open through Saturday, Aug. 10.
The three-day fair will feature projects and demonstrations done by 4-H members. Included will be such events as horse shows and competitions, Tae Kwon Do, clogger and baton demonstrations and judging of rabbits, reptiles, chickens and other animals. There will also be a competition among area fire companies 7 p.m. Friday.
Featured events on Saturday will include a baby parade at 12:30 p.m., tractor pull at 1 p.m. and a pet parade and show at 3 p.m. The fair concludes with the 4-H Awards Ceremony and Ambassador Contest at 7:30 p.m., the Horse Project Awards at 8:30 p.m. and a Talent/Variety Show at 9 p.m.
Food is always plentiful at the fair with staples such as pizza, ice cream and funnel cakes. The annual chicken barbeque, which is always a sellout, will occur starting at 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Featured entertainment throughout the weekend will include performances by Alexis Mathis as well as the Western Atlantic Wind Ensemble. There also will be a variety of amusement rides to entertain the youngsters.
Admission will be free but there will be a $4 parking fee. For more information contact the 4-H Office at 609-625-0056 before the fair or 609-965-1677 during the fair.