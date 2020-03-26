EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The ninth annual Police and Fire St Patrick's Day Challenge took place at McCullough's Emerald Golf Links on Sunday, March 15, with 140 police and fire fighters from all over Atlantic County and as far away as Philadelphia.
The 11 a.m. shotgun start brought a chilly, damp wind, but that didn't stop the group from having a grand time while remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.
Prior to a moment of silence at the start of the challenge, Lt. Mike Finnerty, of the Egg Harbor Township Police Department, and chairman of the event, thanked everyone for their participation and stated, "The Police and Fire annual Saint Patrick's Day Golf Challenge was started nine years ago and continues today to honor their hard work and sacrifice all while embracing the camaraderie between the two great professions of the 'finest' — police — and the 'bravest' — firefighters."
The post golf event was prepared by Vagabond EHT, where the winners were announced. Those winners represented the Atlantic City Fire Department. The golfers were Tom Higbee, Gary Higbee, Steve Stanley and Dave Young.
