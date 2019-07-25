Red Bull and DelMoSports partnered to bring 40 teams of elite ocean rescuers in an elimination format incorporating classic disciplines of swimming, prone paddling, and rowing with a unique Red Bull Rescue Relay to determine the best beach patrol on the East Coast.
This year’s championship will be an intense competition among New Jersey beach patrols, with special invitations to teams from outside New Jersey to take on their peers.
“We’re excited to continue our partnership with Red Bull and expand their involvement with DelMoSports,” commented Stephen Del Monte, CEO of DelMoSports, LLC.
The event was held at Steel Pier Beach in Atlantic City on July 16. More information on the event and highlights can be found at DelmoSports.com.