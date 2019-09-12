The Arc of Atlantic County has announced the second annual I. Rice & Co. Presents The Arc of Atlantic County Golf Pro-Am Tournament.
Proceeds from the tournament will support the mission of The Arc in the areas of case management service, family support, educational, recreational, and sports training opportunities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families.
The Arc of Atlantic County Pro-Am Golf Tournament, in its second year, will be played Thursday, Sept. 12, on the Pines Course at the historic Seaview Hotel & Golf Club in Galloway Township. The event allows amateur golfers to experience playing simultaneously in a professional and amateur golf tournament. This tournament, with a prize purse of $11,000, ranks as one of the highest Pro-Am prize purses in New Jersey.
The Philadelphia section of the PGA sanctions the Arc of Atlantic County Pro-Am Golf Tournament. Philadelphia PGA Executive Director Geoffrey Surette said, “The Philadelphia PGA is delighted to partner with and support The Arc of Atlantic County for such a worthy cause. The Arc of Atlantic County Golf Pro Am uniquely combines golf professionals and amateurs playing in sanctioned competitive golf tournament while raising funds for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The Philadelphia PGA welcomes the opportunity to promote and develop a tournament that is all about giving back to the community.”
Sports celebrities scheduled to appear at the event include Dave Schultz, former Philadelphia Flyer, known as one of hockey’s greatest enforcers; Brian Propp, former Philadelphia Flyer with 850 career hockey points; and Beasley Reece, former defensive back for the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The 11th annual I. Rice & Company Golfing for Good Invitational Tournament will be played simultaneously on the Bay Course at Seaview Golf Club. More than $724,000 has been raised to support The Arc’s mission by providing funding for case management services and recreational opportunities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities living in our community. The tournament will be held on Stockton’s Bay course and is an open invitational amateur foursome competition, bringing together business partners of the Philadelphia-based I. Rice & Company and local supporters of The Arc of Atlantic County. “
Without the generosity of Steve Kuhl and Joe DiMedio of I. Rice and Company, who together with Irv Singer put together this marvelous event each year for The Arc, we would not be able to offer the services and programs this event supports” said Scott Hennis, CEO of The Arc of Atlantic County. “In partnering with the Philadelphia PGA, it is our hope that this event generates additional interest, awareness, and resources so that we can continue to provide information, advocacy, and service to the people and families who rely on our work.”
“I. Rice & Company has supported The Arc of Atlantic County by sponsoring the Golfing for Good Invitational Tournament for more than a decade,” said Irv Singer, tournament director. “Last year we added The Arc of Atlantic County Pro-Am to increase awareness of The Arc’s mission and raise additional resources that will improve the lives of people with I/DD living in our community.”
“I. Rice is proud to support The Arc of Atlantic County and the valuable work they do throughout Southern New Jersey,” said Steve Kuhl, president and CEO of I. Rice and Company. “Over the past ten years, with our support, this event has donated more than $747,000 to The Arc of Atlantic County. In addition to funding case management services for those who are disadvantaged, the monies raised support educational, recreational, and sports training opportunities for people with I/DD. These programs offer participants the opportunity to stay active, learn new skills, and increase social interactions in our local community.”
Registration details and sponsorship opportunities for The Arc of Atlantic County Pro-Am are available online at The Arc of Atlantic County website thearcatlantic.org/golf or contact Calum Kennedy, assistant tournament director, 609-485-0800, ext. 137, or ckennedy@thearcatlantic.org.
