SOMERS POINT — Retired U.S. Navy Capt. Louis A. Cavaliere, chairman and board of directors of the Chapel of Four Chaplains; and veterans advocate and military historian Paul Sutton presented the Legion of Honor Citations and Humanitarian Awards to six South Jersey residents who have served the country and contributed to society in the true spirit of the Four Chaplains.
This ceremony, the first Chapel of Four Chaplains award ceremony in South Jersey since 2006, was held Aug. 14 at Shore Medical Center.
The recipients of the Chapel of Four Chaplains Humanitarian Award were Marco Polo Smigliani, of Egg Harbor Township; Stephen Jansen, of Northfield; and Frederick Banner, of Marmora.
The recipients of the Chapel of Four Chaplains Legion of Honor Award were Cynthia Murray, of Galloway Township; Herbert Davis, of Egg Harbor City; and Robert Frolow, of Egg Harbor Township.
The Chapel of Four Chaplains commemorates the four chaplains aboard the Dorchester troop transport that was torpedoed in the North Atlantic in 1943. The chaplains gave up their life jackets to save others as the ship went down. The chapel is in the U.S. Navy Yard in Philadelphia. It conducts scholarship programs and encourages selfless service.