The Coast Guard Auxiliary: Past and present

Boating always has been one of America's favorite pastimes.
In 1939, the Coast Guard reported there were more than 300,000 boats operating in federal waters. In the previous year, it had received 14,000 calls for assistance and had responded to 8,600 "in peril" cases, a record number. Boaters needed to be better trained in seamanship and federal law. At the same time, civilian yachtsmen were pressing the Coast Guard to establish a volunteer arm of the service.
As a result of these demands, on June 23, 1939, Congress passed legislation that established the Coast Guard Reserve, its volunteer civilian component, to promote boating safety and to facilitate the operations of the Coast Guard. Groups of boat owners were organized into flotillas and these into divisions within Coast Guard Districts around the country. Members initially conducted safety and security patrols and helped enforce the provisions of the 1940 Federal Boating and Espionage Acts. Then in February 1941, a military reserve was created and the volunteer reserve was renamed the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary.
Following America's entry into the World War II in December 1941, recruits flooded into auxiliary flotillas in a burst of patriotic fever. June 1942 legislation allowed auxiliarists to enroll in the Coast Guard Reserve on a part-time temporary basis. Throughout the war, about 50,000 auxiliarists constituted the core of the temporary Reserve membership. These reservists, along with newly enrolled civilians, performed coastal defense and search-and-rescue duties. They patrolled bridges, factories, docks and beaches. They fought fires, made arrests, guided naval vessels and conducted anti-submarine warfare. As their ranks grew, thousands of active duty Coast Guard personnel were freed up for service overseas.
Under legislation passed in 1996, the Auxiliary's role was expanded to allow members to assist in any Coast Guard mission, except direct law enforcement and military operations, as authorized by the commandant. Since 9/11, members have been integrated into the Department of Homeland Security and also perform a variety of port security functions.
On an average day, the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary: saves one life, assists 28 people, completes 62.5 safety patrols, performs 299 vessel safety checks, educates 369 people on boating safety, participates in 100 Coast Guard operational support missions, attends 70 public affairs functions and more. The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary is the largest volunteer marine safety organization in the world and during its seventy-two years has lived up to its motto of "A Proud Tradition, A Worthy Mission."
Interested in becoming part of the Auxiliary? Brigantine Flotilla 85 welcomes new members. Meetings are held 6:45 p.m. the third Tuesday of every month (except December) at the Brigantine Beach Community Center, 265 42nd St. Come join us at our next meeting, Tuesday, Jan. 15, and see what the Auxiliary is all about. For more information leave a message at 609-926-7607 or email boatsafely@comcast.net. Visit us on the web at www.uscgaux-brigantine-nj.org.