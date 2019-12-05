The EHTYO Peewee Eagles faced off against the Upper Township Indians, coming out on top 28-24 in an exciting, back and forth game! Head Coach Dave Druding, assistants - Aaron Carrington, Tim Colella, Scott Derbyshire, Darryl Merrill, & Ted Olivieri. Cape Peewee Cheerleaders supported the team all season long!
Breaking
The EHTYO Cape Eagles Peewee football team wins the Cape Atlantic Junior Football 2019 Championship
- Jessica Colella
-
- 0
TRENDING NOW
-
Groups to provide training for preventing domestic violence
-
Boardwalk piers offered variety of attractions — A look back at Atlantic County history
-
Getting poinsettia to bloom again requires year-round care
-
Highest Praise Gospel Choir to back Mariah Carey’s A.C. Christmas show
-
Keep vape batteries out of trash, they can start fires, ACUA warns
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
STRICTLY CLEAN PRESSURE WASHING Softwash/Housewash, We Power Wash Year Round with Hot Water!…
Maximize Your Investment With A Certified Property Manager We Make it Easy to be a Landlord!…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.