Fall is in the air! Time to let the sun kissed skin go south for the upcoming winter.. The fall face is always in transition as summer color fades. It is sometimes a struggle to figure out what works. What works for fall 2019 is all about a nod to retro '90s trends with a few modern twists.
Rosy cheeks
A bit of blush is a year-round must, but this fall’s blush trend is inspired by the pink cheeks you get when there's a chill in the air (or Grandma pinches them!) Make your cheeks attract attention by adding just a hint of extra color along cheekbones. Blend out toward your temples to gently contour at the same time! For even more glow, especially if skin tends to be dry, use a cream blush instead of powder. (You can even try a favorite lipstick as your all over go to — just remember to blend, blend, blend.)
Monochromatic accents
Pick your shade of subtle blush, one without the heaviness of deep fall tones like a soft rose, muted mauve, or a classic peachy tone. Now sweep it everywhere: lips, cheeks and eyes for a gorgeous all-over pulled-together look that takes just seconds to pull off!
Make those lashes luscious
Create a polished look with a few layers of your favorite mascara. Wiggle the wand as you apply and fan lashes out toward your temples for an extra flirtatious effect. Grandè lash has fantastic mascaras with their proprietary lash builder built right in — more bang for your buck!
Rich lips
Are we boring you?? How about an exciting deep red lip! A rich blood-red hue with a hint of plum or brown fires up your red for fall. Dab the shade on your finger before gently tapping it onto your lips for a soft, fresh finish.
Unexpected color
Need more excitement still? Forego your basic black or brown liner and go for a bright color or shimmery metallic hue along the upper lash line to give some pop to the eyes.
When opting for a rich lip or bold liner keep the rest of your face on the down low. Opt for a more natural brow this season too. We’re seeing brows that are finished looking but aren’t overdone like they’ve been in the past.
Make that “Fall face” one to remember!
Beauty Bits by Kelly Herbst appears monthly. Herbst is a professional cosmetologist and beauty educator and owner of The Hair Studio of Ocean City. You can submit questions to her at kellyh99@comcast.net.
