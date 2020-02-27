A few years ago I was turned on to The Danbees. A friend of mine encouraged me to listen to the band after letting me know that a couple of the band members had a local connection to South Jersey. I enjoyed the music of their album “Fishnets Anonymous” and after that an EP, “The Veggie Tapes.” If you are hoping to listen to high energy infectious music that has real-life lyrics over well-crafted instrumental offerings, The Danbees are a band you need to get on your playlist.
It is one thing to know a band’s music. However, the music takes on new meaning and a greater connection is formed when you know the story of the music makers. And The Danbees' story is traditional in some respects but unique in their development, drive and their direction.
All four members of The Danbees have been friends since college. Front man and rhythm guitarist Mark Slotoroff and lead guitarist Shane Matthews have been friends since they were in grade school, and drummer Wade McManus and bass player Sam Enright were friends before college. The band in its original form started circa 2012 when Slotoroff and McManus were attending Ithaca College in New York. The pair lived on Danby Road and kind of referred to themselves as The Danby’s. That led to the band calling themselves The Danbees. The band’s logo is inspired by a curvy road sign that hung on Danby Road.
Slotoroff was a driving force and main source of the original song writing while McManus was actually the original bass player in the band. The Danbees cut their first album and started playing some gigs.
An avid snowboarder, Matthews made frequent visitors to Ithaca College and supported the musical efforts of his lifelong friend Slotoroff. This included helping the band create merchandise and stickers. On visits, the two friends would talk about jamming on their guitars when they were in middle school in Linwood, New Jersey. Those conversations led to an opportunity when, after The Danbees cut their first album, a change of direction in the band’s development occurred. Slotoroff approached Matthews about joining the band when the lead guitarist left the band after college graduation in 2014. Matthews picked up his guitar after not playing for years and learned the entire first album of music just in time for their first gig together.
McManus moved from bass to drums and invited his friend Sam Enright, a musical engineer who graduated from Berkley, to play bass, and The Danbees in its current form was created. The band started touring all over the northeast and cut its second LP, “Fishnets Anonymous.” The Danbees created videos and toured and at the same time created new music for a new EP, “The Veggie Tapes.” The offering included a song called “Fell Off.” The song, with its beat-driven relationship-heavy lyrics over some excellent guitar work, quickly became The Danbees biggest song to date with over 170,000 streams on Spotify.
The Danbees’ journey, like their logo, has had a few twists and turns. However, the band’s future direction is clear to each of the members. The drive and determination is matched equally to the camaraderie and creative process of the band. A great example of this is the creation of the music. They draw on what they experience in their lives and each of their music skills to develop songs that work and resonate with both the growing fan base and new listeners. If one band member, like Matthews, is jamming at practice, Enright’s music sound engineering experience kicks in and offers both a traditional and most times unique approach to the development of a song, Slotoroff may suggest an increase in cord progression and will start to match up the music to some lyrics, while the beat of McManus’ percussion keeps time over the entire process.
The band members' work ethic is noteworthy. The Danbees have performed live across the northeast more than 150 times in the past six years, and the high-profile, well-designed wrapped van has become one of their trademark visuals to promote the band. They have nicknamed the van “The Vanbee.” The shows include opening for bands such as Skid Row and Sister Hazel as well as playing the Hard Rock in Times Square. While many of their gigs are in New York’s Lower East Side, the band enjoys playing the road shows and playing the surrounding states.
The Danbees will be playing Bouree on Atlantic City’s Orange Loop 10 p.m. Feb. 28 as part of a NorStep-produced multi-band night of music. The show starts at 7 p.m. and also includes The Paynkiller, Ill Rendition, Miss Diane, Cigarbox Stompers, Lifecycle, Bates and the Endlings. This is an all ages show with a cover charge at the door of $10.
So Listen Up to The Danbees live this Friday in Atlantic City or listen where you find all of your music. The Danbees are a band on the move, so when you see their custom wrapped “Vanbee” in the area you know The Danbees have arrived.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.