The power of business people coming together to accomplish a goal or objective is something that has always made an impression on me. It may go back to my earliest of memories and a childhood full of watching family members, friends and neighbors work together on projects around our house and neighborhood. Or perhaps seeing community members volunteering to work for or help raise funds or awareness for local charities. Growing up in a supportive environment, at some point I moved from witness to participant when it comes to the power of two.
The power of working together is a great concept to use in growing your business. Business-to-business is usually referred to as B2B. There are many ways to work together that make sense and benefit both individuals and businesses.
The opportunity to work together could come in the form of a joint venture, alliance or memorandum of understanding. Or in some cases it could be as simple as seeking out another person and asking that person to help you and providing leads and referrals.
As important as the power of business-to-business is to moving initiatives forward, the action actually begins with one person. An individual first needs to have a single idea, concept, desire or goal. Then the individual must have the willingness to share the idea concept or business relationship with another individual.
That sounds extremely basic, but many times the sharing of that idea never occurs, for many reasons. It could be the originator of the idea does not feel the concept or idea is strong enough. Or they may not trust the people they are considering sharing the idea or relationship with enough to actually tell them. It could be as simple as never taking or having the time to connect with people who have the ability to help them put the idea or concept into action.
The key to successful B2B begins with trust and a comfort level with those you are potentially working with. This trust can be developed over time, and if using a long term relationship is not an option, then look for trust, honesty and integrity being demonstrated regularly by the individuals or business owners in your network.
For those of you who are nonbusiness readers, the power of two can be and is employed outside of business and into the areas of safety, nonprofits, and, as mentioned earlier, within families, neighborhoods and communities. Of course, every additional individual who joins the effort beyond two people creates even greater effort and can have a more powerful effect.
We can accomplish so much more working together than individually. I see the results of these efforts every day, and the feeling of helping others accomplish their goals continues to motivate and inspire.
My current assessment is there are a large number of business people and individuals in need of one form of assistance or another. So whether in business or in your community, take a moment and check in on your fellow business person or neighbor, and when appropriate offer the opportunity or a suggestion to work together to help them accomplish a goal or put an idea into action. While two heads and two hearts may be better than one, the power of B2B begins with one.