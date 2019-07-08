On Wednesday, July 17, the Atlantic Cape May County Sustainable Jersey Regional Hub will offer a free event focused on practical actions to take to reduce the amount of plastic waste that we create. The event will be held at the Ocean City Community Center, located at 1735 Simpson Avenue, from 6 to 8 p.m.
This event is the third in a series of workshops on plastic waste and following events that focused on challenges faced by the recycling industry and local recycling success stories.
“Recycling is one of easiest things people can do to have a positive impact environmentally, and we’ve learned about challenges and local successes during our last two Hub events. But recycling is just one of the “3 Rs” of “Reduce, Reuse, Recycle.” It’s really the third best choice – it comes after Reduce and Reuse,” Hub Co-Chair Amy Menzel explains. “The best thing is to reduce the amount of waste material we create in the first place.”
The event will be held at the Ocean City Community Center and will look at ways to lighten our impact on the environment by avoiding single use plastics. The event includes actions that can be implemented on a municipal level, by businesses and by individuals and will highlight examples of what local towns, business leaders and residents have done to make a difference.
“We look forward to bringing Green Teams together to share ideas and to collaborate at the July 17 event,” Hub Co-Chair Ralph Cooper notes. “Reducing the amount of plastic we use doesn’t mean you need to deprive yourself; there are a lot of small changes you can make that can collectively have a significant impact. This is an issue a lot of Green Teams are working to address. The Hub gives Green Teams and others a chance to come together, share resources and get involved in making positive environmental change in our local communities.”
You don't need to be a member of a Green Team to participate, Hub events are always open to the public. “Actions we'll be discussing can be replicated by others we hope municipal officials, elected leaders and business owners will also attend," Cooper added.
There is no cost to attend, but registration is requested. Register online at bit.ly/ACMHubPlastics3