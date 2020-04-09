This is a shout out to the community of people who take old things, restore them and make them available for us all to see! In particular, antique vehicle restoration interests me for some aspects of sustainability. Let me explain ... .
My brother Dave has always, as one of his hobbies, restored old cars, trucks, boats, furniture, you name it. But, in particular, his multiple prize-winning restoration of “Otto” is noteworthy.
“Otto” was born in 1946 at a Chevrolet plant in the Midwest, a ½-ton capacity pickup truck, dark blue with black fenders, 4,600 muscular pounds, with a six-cylinder, 216-cubic-inch displacement engine putting out a whopping 85 horsepower! Otto had a top speed of about 50 mph with its three-speed manual transmission and large rear differential gear. It is said that you could pull a locomotive or climb a wall in that mighty first gear. Otto came off of the assembly line with standard features only. It had no heater, and if you wanted air conditioning, you’d tilt open the windshield, flip open a little vent flap and roll down the windows. There was no radio, and you got a rear view mirror, tail light and windshield wiper on the driver’s side only. That one windshield wiper was activated by a vacuum hose from the side of the carburetor, so when you stepped on the gas the wiper slowed down or stopped altogether when you really needed it!
I can visualize the people working on the line just after World War II, raising young families and glad to be alive. By the way, the 1946 Chevy pickup looked just like the 1941 model, when the auto industry basically froze in time as the United States transitioned everything to go to war. Keep in mind that the country went from the Great Depression almost right into a crushing war effort. Afterward was a time to try to rebuild a country. Soldiers and sailors from this and subsequent wars always dreamed of coming home to their families, homes, sweethearts and to their vehicles.
So where did the “Otto” name come from? Early on, when Dave and I worked together for our Dad in the family kitchen business in the 1960s, there was a fellow employee, Vern Mitchell, who owned the truck. Vern was the second owner, the first being a painter from Estell Manor. For whatever reason, Vern named the truck Otto and we all referred to it that way as well. Dave saw that Otto was showing its age in 1965 and asked Vern if he wanted to sell it. Vern said that he could never imagine selling Otto, so that was that. Dave got a 1930 Model A junker and learned how to restore a very old vehicle.
Fast forward, Dave went into the Navy for four years, Vern leaves our business to work at Lenox China and Stockton University. Otto goes into rust and ruin for thirty-plus years. In 2002, Vern, diagnosed with cancer, visited our workshop as he often did. Wouldn’t you know, he then asks Dave, “remember when you asked me if I wanted to sell Otto?” Well, the time had come. So, Dave and Vern made the deal and what was left of Otto was flatbedded to Dave’s house along with another truckload of rusty and rotted parts. Vern passed away a couple of years afterward.
So over the course of six years, as precious spare time allowed, Dave turned the rust bucket that used to be a truck into a whole new version of Otto. Original parts were tracked down whenever possible, but he fabricated parts as necessary. The engine was rebuilt with upgrades such as new style insert bearings on the piston rods and stainless steel valve seats for durability. Otto still retains a 6-volt electrical system, the “period correct” heater was installed, and the right side now has the extravagances of a windshield wiper, rearview mirror and tail light! Seatbelts have been added, but there is still no radio. Almost every single part has either been refurbished, painted, upholstered, metalcrafted or woodcrafted.
At car shows, Dave often hears the question: “What are all of those pedals and things on the floor of the cab ?” Well, there’s the gas pedal, brake pedal, clutch pedal, the headlight dimmer, and, of course, the starter pedal — not to forget the floor-mounted shift lever and the emergency brake handle! He has also heard the comment: “You mean you have to roll the window up and down yourself?”
In 2008, Dave made a call to Vern Mitchell’s widow, Marion, and asked if he could stop by to visit. He drove up and took Marion out for a ride in her late husband Vern’s former truck, still called Otto!
So, when you see a local “car cruise” or antique show with a whole lot of restored cars and trucks, chances are you might stop and see Dave and Otto. In fact, chat up any of the folks there who have put in untold hours restoring their vehicles and ask them about their backstory. I guarantee you’ll get more than tech talk.
These extensive restoration efforts, the passing on of skills, ingenuity and knowledge, the respect for history, industrial evolution and science; in my view are all elements of sustainability.
