The first production of the year by the Brigantine Lighthouse Players theater troupe will be a tribute to vaudeville — once the most popular form of American entertainment.
Under the co-direction of Brigantine resident Steve Mathios and Cape May native Rae Sheets, the Lighthouse Players will present a one-night-only production called the “Vaudeville Revue,” featuring 14 unique acts performed in combinations of nine players. The show starts 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at the Brigantine Community Presbyterian Church auditorium, 1501 Brigantine Ave. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the door.
“This is not just a play or a musical; it's not just a run-of-the-mill variety show,” Mathios said. “It's more than that. It has elements of all those types of shows and then some.
“There will be components of comedy, magic, monologues, singing, dancing, burlesque — it's very open-ended, which is the kind of performance I prefer. It leaves a lot to the imagination of what you can do rather than what you can't do.”
Certain segments of the show encourage audience interaction.
“It'll be more of a hands-on experience because we want people to feel like they're involved,” said Sheets, a theater major at Stockton University.
“You interact as much as you want to or don't want to,” Mathios adds. “We encourage you to hoot and hollar. We want you to cheer. We're anything but reserved in our approach.”
Vaudeville was an extremely popular form of entertainment from about the 1880s through the early 1930s. As American cities and major metropolitan areas got more populated, and leisure time became more available, so grew the demand for more entertainment.
Vaudeville troops would travel from city to city performing song, dance, comedy, juggling, trained-animal acts and a huge variety of short skits, most being family friendly but some a bit more risque and adult oriented.
Some of the biggest names in the early days of modern American show business got their starts in vaudeville. Sammy Davis Jr. was a child star on the vaudeville stage. Judy Garland, Milton Beryl, James Cagney, Bob Hope, George Burns and Gracie Allen, and the Three Stooges all launched their careers in vaudeville.
Vaudeville began to die off in America in the 1930s, due in part to the Great Depression (1929-1939) and with the advent of sound film or talking movies. Aspects of the genre lingered, including a weekly TV segment on the “Ed Sullivan Show” that brought vaudeville into American homes for more than 20 years through 1971.
Keeping the memories of vaudeville alive is the intent of the Lighthouse Players, and other community theater groups, through shows such as the one coming to Brigantine. Much of the stage décor will reflect that of the vaudeville era.
“This room is stellar, and its acoustics are excellent,” Mathios said of Community Presbyterian. “The ceilings aren't super high, yet it delivers. This theater is phenomenal, and we're really excited to be playing in a venue like this.”
Call 609-957-0485, go to LighthousePlayers.com, or find them on Facebook for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.