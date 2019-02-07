Time to sign up for a boating safety class

It’s February and we still have a lot of cold weather to go until winter is finished with us. It’s way too early to start thinking about the upcoming boating season.
Or is it?
Christmas has come and gone. In just a couple of weeks the boat show will be in Atlantic City. Don’t miss it, it’s one of the best in the country. Quicker than you can say “spring striper season” it will be time to get the boat or personal watercraft out of storage and head to the launch ramp.
So what do you do until it gets warmer? Now is the time to think ahead and schedule a boating safety course. Do you have your New Jersey Boating Safety Certificate? Do you have children age 13 or older who have never taken a boating safety course? Learning about boating safety is the key to having fun on the water this coming summer. Maybe you’re new to boating or personal watercraft or maybe you have just procrastinated and put off taking a safety course. Now is the time to make it a priority and get it scheduled. It’s a great activity to do as a family.
Brigantine Flotilla 85 of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary wants to help you boat safely and legally next summer. We will once again conduct About Boating Safely classes starting with the first class Saturday, April 13. Each class runs eight hours and a lunch will be provided. Class sizes are limited, so please register now to guarantee availability. You may register by leaving a message at 609-926-7607. A $60 prepaid registration is required.
The class is a must for all beginning boaters and a great refresher on boating safety for operators of all experience levels. All operators of power vessels and personal watercraft (Jet Ski, Wave Runner, etc) on waters of the state of New Jersey, regardless of age, are required to possess a safety certificate. Once you've passed the test at the end of the About Boating Safely class, you will be issued an N.J. Boating Safety Certificate.
Among the topics to be covered are proper use of life jackets, required safety equipment and the U.S. Aids to Navigation System, including types of buoys and beacons. Boating law and procedures for handling boating problems such as hypothermia, boating accidents, man overboard recovery and running aground will also be covered. Classes are taught by qualified U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary and New Jersey certified instructors.
In addition to the class on April 13, classes will be given on the following Saturdays: May 11, June 8, July 13 and Aug. 10. All classes start at 9 a.m. and will be held at the Brigantine Beach Community Center, 265 42nd St. Class information is also on our website at uscgaux-brigantine-nj.org.