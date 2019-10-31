Sunday's Halloween Parade and Fall Fun Fest got washed out, and while Mother Nature threatened to wreak havoc on Tuesday too, she backed off enough to let Brigantine's youth have a spook-tacular night for Trunk-or-Treat.
The annual trunk-or-treat is put on by the Brigantine Policemen's Benevolent Association #204, under the coordination of Patrolman Joe Sweet. It takes place annually on the larger parking lot of the Brigantine Community Center a couple of nights before Halloween, providing a safer, traffic-free environment for trick-or-treaters.
Dozens of local residents dress up their vehicles and hand out goodies, as do members of the city's police, fire, public works and beach patrol departments, and numerous civic organizations. The event is super popular each year among parents and children, although was never specifically designed to replace traditional trick-or-treating in Brigantine.
