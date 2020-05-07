The National Strength and Conditioning Association is proud to announce Tony Santa Maria as a 2020 All-American Athlete Award recipient. The award recognizes Santa Maria’s athletic accomplishments and his dedication to strength and conditioning.
Santa Maria was nominated by Coach Vince Mahoney of the Atlantic County Institute of Technology.
“We are proud to have Vince Mahoney join the NSCA in its mission to safely improve athletic performance,” said Eric McMahon, NSCA’s coaching program manager. “Supporting our student-athletes like Tony Santa Maria guarantees a stronger future for the NSCA.”
For an updated list of the All-American Athletes of the Year award, see NSCA.com.
