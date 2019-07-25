Summer is vacation season. Warm weather makes summer the perfect time to leave the daily grind behind in search of a beach filled with sun, sand, fun and relaxation. While people tend to leave much of their everyday lives behind when departing on vacation, travelers are urged to make their getaways as eco-friendly as possible. The following are some simple ways for vacationers to keep the environment in mind this summer.
· Open the windows at home. There's no need to run energy-hungry air conditioners at home while on vacation. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, air conditioners consume about 6 percent of all the electricity consumed in the United States each year, costing homeowners around $29 billion per year. In addition, the DOE estimates that air conditioners are responsible for the release of roughly 117 million metric tons of carbon dioxide into the air each year. By opening their windows and turning their air conditioners off before leaving for vacation, travelers can save money and reduce their energy consumption while preventing carbon dioxide from entering the air.
· Unplug appliances at home. Another way vacationers can make their summer excursions more eco-friendly is to unplug their appliances before departing on vacation. Standby power, sometimes referred to as "vampire power," refers to the power consumed by appliances such as televisions even when they're "off." The energy required for a single appliance on standby power might not be that significant, as many appliances, including once energy-hungry cable set-top boxes, have been made much more energy efficient in recent years. However, the energy consumed while appliances are on standby can add up when homeowners consider just how many appliances in their homes are plugged in at all times. Unplugging these appliances before leaving on vacation can prevent unnecessary energy consumption.
· Stay in eco-friendly resorts. Before booking a vacation hotel or resort, eco-conscious travelers can do some investigating and only book stays in LEED-certified facilities. An acronym for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, LEED is, according to the U.S. Green Building Council, the most widely used green building system in the world. LEED-certified buildings save energy, water and resources while generating less waste. Certification levels vary based on the LEED rating system, but would-be guests can contact hotels and resorts they're considering to learn if they're certified and what their certification status is. Certain travel websites also maintain directories of green hotels to help their customers make informed lodging decisions.
· Rely on public transportation at your destination. Whether you're staying at an all-inclusive resort or backpacking through Europe, using public transportation while on vacation can greatly reduce your carbon footprint. Many resorts or tour companies offer day trips to vacationers, picking them up and dropping them off in buses that can seat more people than individual cars and trucks. Utilizing such services can reduce fuel consumption and cut back on the amount of greenhouse gas emissions produced by vacationers.
A break from the daily grind does not mean vacationers have to take a break from being eco-conscious.