NORTHFIELD — Townsquare Media is teaming up with Village ShopRite to help prepare Atlantic County students in need for the upcoming school year during Mission Backpack 2019.
All six of Townsquare Media’s local radio stations will broadcast live from three ShopRite stores in Atlantic County collecting backpacks stuffed with school supplies for students in need.
Townsquare Media invites the community to help make a positive difference in the life of a child this school year by donating backpacks stuffed with school supplies for elementary, middle or high school students.
People can drop off backpacks stuffed with school supplies 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at the following locations: ShopRite of Absecon on the White Horse Pike in Absecon, ShopRite of English Creek on English Creek Avenue in Egg Harbor Township and ShopRite of Somers Point on Bethel Road in Somers Point.
Backpacks and supplies will be distributed by Let Us Eat — Please, a nonprofit organization that helps fill the gap left when school ends in June and some kids are without good meals each day in summer.
“We’re a company that’s very active in our community,” said Michael Ruble, market president. “We like to be able to help out any way we can.”
If you are a school in need you can email Dvecere@cooperlevenson.com and make the email subject "Mission Backpack 2019."
Townsquare Media would like to thank community sponsors Village ShopRite, Matt Blatt Kia Egg Harbor Township, East Coast Roofing, Siding and Windows and Atlantic City International Airport.