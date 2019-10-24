Many people have an affinity for items that remind them of their childhood. From board games to action figures, from model cars to comic books, a considerable amount of what we associate with childhood and memories center around toys and games. The first Barbie dolls ever made from way back in 1959 — how many young girls grew up with Barbie? For the boys in all of us, how much fun did we have playing with G.I. Joe or superhero action figures? How about collecting Disney toys, games and puzzles all tied to the last 50 years of movies, television, cartoons, theme parks and iconic characters.
Generations of Americans collected those items as youth and many have held on to treasures from their childhood. People cleaning out attics and closets as well as helping aging family members do the same come across many vintage or older toys and games. Sometimes the opportunity and timing of finding of vintage stuff and having a chance to find someone interested in it works out. Enter Joe Magee.
Magee is a recognized fixture on television and known as “America’s Toy Scout.” Magee helps bring the power of vintage toys to others while showing off his love for collecting at shows nationwide. Joel travels around the country going to toy shows looking for lost treasures, and today he encourages folks to attend his buying events, where old toys can be appraised and exchanged for cash. His company, The Toy Scout, is managed by himself, his wife, Kimmy, and his daughter, Tiffany.
“People bring me toys at every event. There are toys I’ve never seen before,” Magee said.
He will be available in the area 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, through Sunday, Oct. 27, at the Residence Inn Conference Room, 3022 Fire Road in Egg Harbor Township.
Magee loves the one-on-one personal interaction of finding old toys and hearing new stories from their owners. He encourages everyone to rifle through childhood items in search of childhood toys. Magee is often asked how old do toys have to be to have an interest. Joel believes the magical answer is when people reach about the age of 40 they begin to reminisce about their childhood and think about getting their old toys back to revisit their childhood memories. Joel also offers some important advice. Be careful not to accidentally clean up or attempt to wash the toys before you show it to him. Well-intentioned efforts at cleaning may destroy a valuable discovery.
“People spray a toy with Windex and the paint starts dripping off,” he said. “Even if a toy is covered in grime, I can still appraise it.”
Some items Magee will be searching for include but are not limited to: battery operated toys, old dolls from the 1950s and older, all kinds of movie related or superhero toys from the 1980s, and GI Joe, superhero figures, Star Wars ships and figures, cowboy cap gun and items, Transformers, comic books from the 1970s and older, Matchbox, Barbie dolls, even old silver coins, 1964 and older.
Magee estimates the average wait time to get toys appraised is very short, averaging just 5 to 10 minutes. The event offers free admission and parking. For more event information or any questions, call America’s Toy Scout Joel Magee at 561-628-1990.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.