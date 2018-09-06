There is only one farmers market left this year, on Oct. 20 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Please note the time is different than usual.
The theme on September 1 was Fitness Fun, and the crowd had a great time doing Zumba with Marisela Zumba Chic. Ladies, Gents and young people got their heart rates up by doing Latin inspired dancing for an hour.
There was also a fitness circuit for the children and many of them completed the course several times, running, jumping, laughing and crawling through a long tunnel.
DJ and singer, entertainer, Josh DeVore had people dancing in the park as he sang hit tunes from a variety of eras.
Vendors sold out as shoppers bought healthy vegetables, fruits, scallops, clams and organic meats, as well as last minute gift shopping of the many artisanal goods at the market.
Judges, Chef Esther Casale (Casale al Mare), Chef Andre Cassara (Andre’s Restaurant), and Executive Chef Pam Green (Sheraton, Atlantic City) had tough decisions to make with 22 entries of tomato sauce/gravy. The winners were: 1st place, Linda Pastore, 2nd place, Lorraine Vesceri and Patrizia Violente, and 3rd place Nick Araco.
It was amazing having Andy Finegan, a Blacksmith, at Art in The Park. He explained how Blacksmiths have worked historically. Many of the tools that he displayed were works in progress, such as a very large fork that he was hand filing and a wine bottle holder that he was working on.
The Green Team shines again as The Brigantine Garden Club bestowed awards for the Tallest Sunflower (132 inches!) to Lisa McClay, Judy Starkey and Robert Schailey, all of whom planted and cared for the winner at the Community Garden. The Sunflower with the Largest Head of Seeds award was given to Bill Roesberg. Island Items was the recipient of The Garden Club Blue Ribbon Property Award for Brigantine Business.
Anne Breyer, Treasurer, Mary Crane, President and Eileen Robbins of the South Jersey Cancer Foundation were on hand to share information about how they assist community members in need who have cancer. Learn more about this charity by going to www.southjerseycancerfund.org.
Terry Andros and Kim Schenck were representing Insurance Agencies Inc., providing literature and many nice little gifts as well as a raffle of a Wawa card. Their website is www.insuranceagenciesinc.com.
Championship Trivia was a great way to end the trivia year. There were exactly 100 entries with 4 people who had them all correct. The question about “half goat, half demon” seemed to stump many. Bob Rankin, of Brigantine, won a $50 Visa gift card. Thank you to all who played this year. The team hopes it was as much fun for you as it was for the team.
Be ready for Fall Fun at the Farmers Market on October 20, with pumpkin decorating for children, and a Chili Cook-Off. Sign up on the FM website by 10/13 for the cook-off.
Patricia Duus will be exhibiting her Scratchboard Art. Crossroads Youth Group will be the Spotlight on Local Community. Bob Galbraith will entertain us!
Stay tuned for more information regarding October 20 in the next few weeks.
Follow the Farmers Market on Facebook @BrigantineFarmersMarket.