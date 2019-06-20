1922: Wally Holst led the Atlantic City High School Vikings football team to a 6-2-1 season.
1957: Chick Appleget’s two-run double in the bottom of the ninth gave the Pleasantville A’s a 5-4 victory over the Montpelier Aces ending a 17-game winning streak for the two-time Atlantic City Semi Pro League Champions. The Aces' lineup included Don Pitale, Joe DiSanti, Don Marrandino, Stoney Nichols, Pete Salatta, Harry Moyer, Bill Reilly, Jack Shevillo, Bob Glass, Joe Varallo, Gersh Cohen, Russ Alquist and Sal Petinga.
1967: Pat Doran, Gary Graybill, Tom Kissick, Tom Dove, Nick Mc Coll, Ed Barbin, Bobby Karch, Joe Mason, Ed Fitzgerald, Jules Daniels and Bob Cicarelli received medals from the city Recreation Department for winning excellence in foul shooting.
1972: Coaches Mike Burns, Bill Smith, Norm Weiner, Mike Hughes, Bob Meyer, Jim Maguire, Bud Korse and Rich D’Alessandro led the East All-Stars into the annual Sand Bowl game played a the Atlantic City Convention Hall.
1976: The Brigantine North School volleyball champs included Mary Heenan, Diane Ross, Kim Jackson, Christy Simpson, Sue Manning, Nancy Bowen, and Joan Caprara.
1980: Tom Burns was honored at the Atlantic City High School Sports Banquet as the Most Dedicated Baseball Player.
1991: Tiffany Miller led the Holy Spirit softball team with a .468 batting average. (Tiffany would go on to Rowan were she made the NCAA All-American team.)
1991: Coach Jim Mogan’s Sacred Heart boys basketball team was selected as the recipient of the NJSIAA sportsmanship banner.
1998: 20 years ago — Kristen Morgan and Jen Daniels led Brigantine to a 36-24 win over Ocean City to cop the championship of the Northfield tournament and finish a 37-2 season. The girls and their Coach Larry DiGiovanni then went together to Holy Spirit and helped the Spartans achieve their best record in the history of the school.
2002: Tom Cooker won the breaststroke and the 400 freestyle leading state champion Holy Spirit to a 51-32 win over Hammonton.
2008: The Holy Spirit defense rated No. 1 in the state performed as advertised to bring the Spartans their second state championship in four years. Spirit dethroned St. Joe’s of Montvale 14-13 in a nail biter finish. St. Joe is a North Jersey football power that had won two consecutive state crowns. The Spartans finished the season with a 12-0 record, duplicating the record of the 2007 Spirit “Team of the Decade.”
2012: Sven Peltonen, 36, of Brigantine, an Atlantic City firefighter, Brigantine Beach Patrol lifeguard and national paddle board competitor, finished in first place in the sixth annual Dean Randazzo Cancer Foundation Paddle for a Cause in Atlantic City.
2017: Coach Steve Normane’s Holy Spirit baseball team with locals Joe Hartman, Joe Porpora, Dan Shannon and Bill Stroby were 11-3 and ranked 42nd in the state. The Spartans upset Millville 4-3.
Nick Cordivari scored one touchdown, ran for 90 yards, and caught two passes for 66 yards in Holy Spirit’s 41-14 loss to unbeaten Buena.