Turning back the pages to ... — Sports Scrapbook

1963: Slow pitch softball replaced fast pitch in the Atlantic County area, giving more players the opportunity to play. The Brigantine Softball Field was built in the late 70s. It was the finest in the county. The best players in the county gravitated to Brigantine to play.
2012: Joe Porpora, Eric Graziano and Jules Massella of the Brigantine Rams were all-stars selected to play in the Sand Bowl.
2012: Zack Fabel helped Holy Spirit win back-to-back State Non Public III football championships. During his years at Spirit, the team compiled a 28-6 record. He was named to the first team Cape-Atlantic All-Stars in 2012. Zack is presently at Monmouth College pursuing a master’s degree.
2014: Jon Bruccoleri (Atlantic City High School) was named team MVP at the completion of his baseball season at Atlantic Cape Community College. He batted .410 on the season. Bruccoleri also pitched and posted a 3-4 record highlighted by a 9 inning complete game and season high 11 strikeouts against Ocean County
2016: It was heartwarming to read in this week’s paper about our local athlete/scholars earning scholarships for rowing to various colleges. Three young ladies, Nicole Mayer, Kylee Magee, and Kali Reganatto, have proven how rowing, above almost any other sport, is the key for lucrative scholarships for so many of our young men and women in attending prestigious colleges and universities.
2017: When I attend a Holy Spirit game at home, I see so many familiar faces in the crowd that I am aware of a very strong Spartan family tradition. On Friday night as I walked up the stadium steps, I was greeted by Bob Sooy and his son Johnny, both Holy Spirit alumni and fixtures at Ed Byrnes Stadium. Bob’s family has been part of the Holy Spirit sports tradition for many decades.
Seated behind me were numerous members of the Marczyk family. They have also been foundations of Holy Spirit football since 1950, when Stan was named head coach. Three generations of Marczyks were there with the matriarch, Kathy Marczyk Wilkins.
The Marczyk family was the Atlantic County Family of the Year not too many years ago. The Marczyk family tradition started in 1950 with legendary Coach Stan Marczyk. It continues today with another grandson, Joe, playing for Spirit
2017: I had a nice chat with Judy Callahan, mother of Joe Callahan of the New Orleans Saints. Judy and her husband, Joe, were on hand representing their son Joe for the dedication of the new Parker Pavilion Gym prior to the game. Joe was the quarterback on the 2010 undefeated state champion Spartans.
Joe signed a 1 year contract with Tampa Bay for $645,000 this year. The 25-year-old has been on the Green Bay, New Orleans, Cleveland, Eagles and now Tampa Bay teams. Joe’s still waiting for the big break.
2017-2019: The Brigantine sea wall provides an excellent opportunity walk, exercise and observe the beauty of our island, especially on a warm, balmy day in March and April. The benches dedicated to so many former loved ones also gives one time to remember, reflect and say a short prayer.
Among the names on the dedicated benches are some notable athletes. One is Richie Gargel, who pitched for Temple University. Another bench is dedicated to swimmer Rodger Lucey. The last one I noticed at the far north end is dedicated to Charlie La Verde, who was an outstanding fast pitch softball player in the Atlantic City League.