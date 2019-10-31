SOMERS POINT — The theme for the Charity League of Atlantic County's 73rd annual Christmas Mart will be Under the Mistletoe.
The mart will be held 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Greate Bay Country Club. Santa will be available throughout both days for photos and visits with children and adults alike.
The annual sequinned pin will be revealed when the mart opens Nov. 22. The mart showcases handmade items and specialty boutiques and shops.
In addition to handmade pins, ornaments, tree skirts and stockings crafted out of sequins by Charity League members, there will be treats and snacks for all ages. The members will make tea breads, cookies and other baked goods for the community to purchase. The Christmas Mart will have a new layout this year.
This is the signature fundraising event for the Charity League of Atlantic County. Last year the event raised more than $135,000. The money raised at this event and throughout the year funds annual grants to local charities in Atlantic County that provide services to women and girls.
There will be over 25 shops selling unique items at The Mart, including boutique-style clothes, jewelry, toys and handmade gifts. Vendors will include Apple Creations, B Fara Designs, Claudia’s Fashions, Ice by Elaine, James Andrew Designs, KB Kreatons, Knot Just Wood, Lilli’s, Lucy the Elephant Gift Shop, MudGirls, Nina’s A Unique Boutique, One of a Kind Jewelry, People People, Re-Creation Arts, Serenitea, Snacks by the Pound, Toy Market, Two Tin Crows, Ventnor 7311 Bakery, Wayward Gardner, Willows Bowquet, Sophie’s Crafts and Milk Truck Vintage.
For more information about The Charity League of Atlantic County and the annual Christmas Mart, see charityleagueac.com or its page on Facebook or follow it on Twitter.
