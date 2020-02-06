SOUTH AMERICAN CRUISE: Feb. 28-March 15; 14-night cruise on the Norwegian Star to South America; presented by Boscov's Travel; hosted by Brigantine CER; price includes 6-meal specialty dining package, prepaid shipboard gratuities plus all transportation to and from airports, all flights and more; cabins start at $4,599. 609-264-7350, ext. 1.
NEW YORK CITY BUS TRIP: March 28; supports Wildwood Catholic Post Prom; bus leaves Cape Regional Commuter parking lot at 8 a.m., arrives in NYC at approx. 11 a.m.; bus leaves NYC at 8 p.m. from Times Square (42nd St near Bryant Park) with one stop at Cheesequake Rest area on way home; $65. 609-780-7628 or tami@cabreracompanies.com.
HUDSON VALLEY HISTORCAL SITES: April 25-26; bus trip to Hudson Valley Historical Sites hosted by Upper Township Historical Society; cost includes the bus, all meals (except for breakfast Saturday and dinner on the way home Sunday), the hotel, and admission to all sites; departure points from Cape May Court House and Seaville; $245 per person (an additional $55 if you're rooming alone). 609-886-8577 or UpperTwpHistory.org.
NEW YORK CITY BUS TRIP: May 9; departs 8:30 a.m. from the Eugene A. Tighe School, 7804 Amherst Ave., Margate; hosted by Margate City Recreation Department; leave NYC at 6:30 p.m.; $35, advance registration required. 609-823-6658, ext. 371 or margate-nj.com/recreation.
'A TASTE OF PORTUGAL': May 11-21; hosted by the Milton & Betty Katz JCC; ten day trip to Porto, Lisbon, Coimbra and Evora; $3,900 per person, space limited. 609-822-1167, ext. 138 or travel@jccatlantic.org.
OBERAMMERGAU PASSION PLAY & DAN UBE RIVER DRUISE: May 19-28; presented by Jet Vacations; sponsored by the Brigantine CER; trip to Munich and to Oberammergau; $4,495 per person for double occupancy. 609-264-7350, ext. 1.
'DISCOVER SOUTH DAKOTA' TRIP: June 19; 7-day trip sponsored by Brigantine CER; presented by Collette Vacations; only 35 spots; exploring the Black Hills, Mt. Rushmore, Crazy Horse Memorial, the Badlands National Park, the Devil's Tower Monument, Deadwood and Custer State Park; pricing varies. 609-264-7350 or cer@Brigantinebeachnj.com.
HALLS OF FAME TRIP: Sept. 13-18; Brigantine C.E.R. is sponsoring a trip to visit the Tennis Hall of Fame, Basketball Hall of Fame, Baseball Hall of Fame, Football Hall of Fame and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame; various locations; included are 6 breakfasts, one lunch and three dinners, deluxe accommodations, Motorcoach transportation; double occupancy $1,075 per person, single occupancy $1,499, triple occupancy $929 per person; $200 deposit due with registration, final payment due July 1. 609-264-7350, ext. 1.
'DISCOVER THE SOUTH PACIFIC WONDERS': March 8-26, 2021; trip to Australia, New Zealand, Fiji; organized by Brigantine CER and Collete Travel; $7,948 double; $10,048 single; $7,858 triple occupancy, per person. 800-581-8942 or 609-264-7350, ext. 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.