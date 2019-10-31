THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL: Nov. 20; jukebox musical featuring the music of Tina Turner and depicting her life; bus leaves the Community Center at 8 a.m. and departs back to Brigantine immediately after the show; Brigantine Community Center, 265 42nd St., Brigantine, $125. 609-264-7350, ext. 1. 

'MIRACLE OF CHRISTMAS' AT SIGHT AND SOUND THEATRE, PA: Nov. 30; includes bus, ticket and lunch at the Shady Maple Restaurant; 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; leaves from Tuckahoe United Methodist Church, 112 Route 49, Tuckahoe, $150. 856-332-6056 or TuckahoeUMC.org.

NEW YORK CITY BUS TRIP: Dec. 7; hosted by Margate Recreation; bus departs Margate at 8:30 a.m.; $35. 609-823-6658, ext. 371 or Margate-NJ.com/Recreation.

'MIRACLE OF CHRISTMAS' - BUS TRIP: Dec. 12; come see the Miracle of Christmas at the Sight and Sound theater in Lancaster, PA; hosted by the Knights of Columbus; lunch at Shady Maple; Deluxe Motorcoach transportation; 9 a.m. departure from Saint Vincent De Paul Church, 5021 Harding Highway, Mays Landing, $148. 856-498-1587 or 609-742-8897.

'YULETIDE OF WINTERTHUR': Dec. 12; hosted by Gardening by the Sea; enjoy the beauty and traditions of the season, from historic holiday decorations and celebrations to the duPont family Christmas customs. This year's tour features nearly a dozen decorated Christmas trees. Travel by motorcoach. Cost is $55. Bus leaves Big Lots in North Cape May at 9 a.m. and Pier One in Cape May Court House at 9:15 a.m. Return about 6 p.m. RSVP to Suzanne Hutchinson at 856-912-1843. 

SOUTHEAST ASIA: Jan. 13-27, 2020; hosted by the Milton & Betty Katz Jewish Community Center; experience four amazing countries and four unique cultures on one epic trip; this tour will visit Bangkok (Thailand), Singapore, Bali (Indonesia) and celebrate Chinese New Year in Hong Kong; $4,600 per person (double occupancy) includes round trip air and twelve nights' accommodations, tours and most meals. 609-822-1167, ext. 138 or travel@jccatlantic.org. Spaces are limited. 

SOUTH AMERICAN CRUISE: Feb. 28-March 15, 2020; 14-night cruise on the Norwegian Star to South America; presented by Boscov's Travel; hosted by Brigantine CER; price includes 6-meal specialty dining package, prepaid shipboard gratuities plus all transportation to and from airports, all flights and more; cabins start at $4,599. 609-264-7350, ext. 1.

ISRAEL AT PURIM: March 5-15, 2020; hosted by Milton & Betty Katz JCC; ten-day trip to the cities of Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, staying at superior hotels; $3,900 per person, limited to 36 participants. 609-822-1167, ext. 138 or travel@jccatlantic.org.

'A TASTE OF PORTUGAL': May 11-21, 2020; hosted by the Milton & Betty Katz JCC; ten day trip to Porto, Lisbon, Coimbra and Evora; $3,900 per person, space limited. 609-822-1167, ext. 138 or travel@jccatlantic.org.

OBERAMMERGAU PASSION PLAY & DAN UBE RIVER DRUISE: May 19-28, 2020; presented by Jet Vacations; sponsored by the Brigantine CER; trip to Munich and to Oberammergau; $4,495 per person for double occupancy. 609-264-7350, ext. 1.

'DISCOVER SOUTH DAKOTA' TRIP: June 19, 2020; 7-day trip sponsored by Brigantine CER; presented by Collette Vacations; only 35 spots; exploring the Black Hills, Mt. Rushmore, Crazy Horse Memorial, the Badlands National Park, the Devil's Tower Monument, Deadwood and Custer State Park; pricing varies. 609-264-7350 or cer@Brigantinebeachnj.com.

'DISCOVER THE SOUTH PACIFIC WONDERS': March 8-26, 2021; trip to Australia, New Zealand, Fiji; organized by Brigantine CER and Collete Travel; $7,948 double; $10,048 single; $7,858 triple occupancy, per person. 800-581-8942 or 609-264-7350, ext. 1.

