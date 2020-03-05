JCC TRIP TO NYC: March 25; 7:10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; trip to see "The Tina Turner Musical"; leave from Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, $150 tickets and transportation, $50 transportation-only. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.

NEW YORK CITY BUS TRIP: March 28; supports Wildwood Catholic Post Prom; bus leaves Cape Regional Commuter parking lot at 8 a.m., arrives in NYC at approx. 11 a.m.; bus leaves NYC at 8 p.m. from Times Square (42nd St near Bryant Park) with one stop at Cheesequake Rest area on way home; $65. 609-780-7628 or tami@cabreracompanies.com.

WASHINGTON DC'S OLD TOWN TROLLEY TOUR: April 2; hosted by the Hamilton Township Historical Society; step aboard a "heated" Old Town Trolley with your all-day boarding pass; expert trolley tour guides help you discover the beauty and majesty of Washington, DC; hop on or off as often as you like; $110. 609-837-2121 or HamiltonHistorical.org.

HUDSON VALLEY HISTORCAL SITES: April 25-26; bus trip to Hudson Valley Historical Sites hosted by Upper Township Historical Society; cost includes the bus, all meals (except for breakfast Saturday and dinner on the way home Sunday), the hotel, and admission to all sites; departure points from Cape May Court House and Seaville; $245 per person (an additional $55 if you're rooming alone). 609-886-8577 or UpperTwpHistory.org.

AMERICAN MUSIC THEATER IN LANCASTER, P.A. BUS TRIP: April 26; 9 a.m. departs from St. Elizabeth Ann's on New Jersey Ave, Absecon. 609-484-0626.

NEW YORK CITY BUS TRIP: May 9; departs 8:30 a.m. from the Eugene A. Tighe School, 7804 Amherst Ave., Margate; hosted by Margate City Recreation Department; leave NYC at 6:30 p.m.; $35, advance registration required. 609-823-6658, ext. 371 or margate-nj.com/recreation.

'A TASTE OF PORTUGAL': May 11-21; hosted by the Milton & Betty Katz JCC; ten day trip to Porto, Lisbon, Coimbra and Evora; $3,900 per person, space limited. 609-822-1167, ext. 138 or travel@jccatlantic.org.

OBERAMMERGAU PASSION PLAY & DAN UBE RIVER DRUISE: May 19-28; presented by Jet Vacations; sponsored by the Brigantine CER; trip to Munich and to Oberammergau; $4,495 per person for double occupancy. 609-264-7350, ext. 1.

'DISCOVER SOUTH DAKOTA' TRIP: June 19; 7-day trip sponsored by Brigantine CER; presented by Collette Vacations; only 35 spots; exploring the Black Hills, Mt. Rushmore, Crazy Horse Memorial, the Badlands National Park, the Devil's Tower Monument, Deadwood and Custer State Park; pricing varies. 609-264-7350 or cer@Brigantinebeachnj.com.

DISCOVER JAPAN: Aug. 24 to Sept. 4; visit the highlights of Tokyo, Kyoto, Mt. Fuji and the 2020 Paralympic Games; departs from Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.

HALLS OF FAME TRIP: Sept. 13-18; Brigantine C.E.R. is sponsoring a trip to visit the Tennis Hall of Fame, Basketball Hall of Fame, Baseball Hall of Fame, Football Hall of Fame and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame; various locations; included are 6 breakfasts, one lunch and three dinners, deluxe accommodations, Motorcoach transportation; double occupancy $1,075 per person, single occupancy $1,499, triple occupancy $929 per person; $200 deposit due with registration, final payment due July 1. 609-264-7350, ext. 1.

JEWISH ITALY: Oct. 13 to 21; visit the best of Italy and highlight the country's Jewish sites and history; depart from Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate. 6090-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.

'DISCOVER THE SOUTH PACIFIC WONDERS': March 8-26, 2021; trip to Australia, New Zealand, Fiji; organized by Brigantine CER and Collete Travel; $7,948 double; $10,048 single; $7,858 triple occupancy, per person. 800-581-8942 or 609-264-7350, ext. 1.

