SOUTH AMERICAN CRUISE: Feb. 28-March 15; 14-night cruise on the Norwegian Star to South America; presented by Boscov's Travel; hosted by Brigantine CER; price includes 6-meal specialty dining package, prepaid shipboard gratuities plus all transportation to and from airports, all flights and more; cabins start at $4,599. 609-264-7350, ext. 1.

PHILADELPHIA FLOWER SHOW BUS TRIP: March 5; hosted by the Green Thumb Garden Club of Somers Point; 9 a.m. departure from Somers Point K-Mart parking lot; leave Philadelphia at 3 p.m.; $70 includes comfort bus transportation, driver tip and general admission ticket to Riviera Holiday - 2020 Philadelphia Flower Show. 609-927-9374 or 267-882-8355 or cmcg306@yahoo.com.

NEW YORK CITY BUS TRIP: March 28; supports Wildwood Catholic Post Prom; bus leaves Cape Regional Commuter parking lot at 8 a.m., arrives in NYC at approx. 11 a.m.; bus leaves NYC at 8 p.m. from Times Square (42nd St near Bryant Park) with one stop at Cheesequake Rest area on way home; $65. 609-780-7628 or tami@cabreracompanies.com.

'A TASTE OF PORTUGAL': May 11-21; hosted by the Milton & Betty Katz JCC; ten day trip to Porto, Lisbon, Coimbra and Evora; $3,900 per person, space limited. 609-822-1167, ext. 138 or travel@jccatlantic.org.

OBERAMMERGAU PASSION PLAY & DAN UBE RIVER DRUISE: May 19-28; presented by Jet Vacations; sponsored by the Brigantine CER; trip to Munich and to Oberammergau; $4,495 per person for double occupancy. 609-264-7350, ext. 1.

'DISCOVER SOUTH DAKOTA' TRIP: June 19; 7-day trip sponsored by Brigantine CER; presented by Collette Vacations; only 35 spots; exploring the Black Hills, Mt. Rushmore, Crazy Horse Memorial, the Badlands National Park, the Devil's Tower Monument, Deadwood and Custer State Park; pricing varies. 609-264-7350 or cer@Brigantinebeachnj.com.

'DISCOVER THE SOUTH PACIFIC WONDERS': March 8-26, 2021; trip to Australia, New Zealand, Fiji; organized by Brigantine CER and Collete Travel; $7,948 double; $10,048 single; $7,858 triple occupancy, per person. 800-581-8942 or 609-264-7350, ext. 1.

