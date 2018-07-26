Brigantine Flotilla 85 of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary wants to help you boat safely and legally this summer. We will conduct our final About Boating Safely class on Saturday, Aug. 11. The class will run eight hours and a lunch will be provided.
Class size is limited, so please register now to guarantee availability. You may register by leaving a message at 609-926-7607 or sending an email to boatsafely@comcast.net. A $60 prepaid registration is required. The class will be held at the Brigantine Beach Community Center, 265 42nd St.
Summer is here, the water is getting warm and the boating season is in full swing. Our boating safety classes have been well-attended. The goal of our classes is to prevent tragedy through education. Statistics support the fact that education saves lives. The overwhelming majority of those killed each year in boating accidents never had any form of boating safety education. Taking a boating safety course, along with wearing your life jacket, are the two best things you can do to ensure your safety on the water.
All operators of power vessels and personal watercraft (Jet Ski, Wave Runner, etc.) on waters of the state of New Jersey, regardless of age, are required to possess a boating safety certificate. Upon passing the test at the end of the About Boating Safely class, a state Boating Safety Certificate will be issued.
The class is a must for all beginning boaters and a great refresher on boating safety for operators of all experience levels. Among the topics to be covered are proper use of life jackets, required safety equipment and the U. S. Aids to Navigation System, including types of buoys and beacons. Boating law and procedures for handling boating problems such as hypothermia, boating accidents, man-overboard recovery and running aground will also be covered.
Classes are taught by qualified U. S. Coast Guard Auxiliary instructors. Class information is also on our website at uscgaux-brigantine-nj.org. Like us on Facebook.
Take a safety course, boat smart, boat sober and wear your life jacket!