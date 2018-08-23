No matter how much experience you have, it's always a good idea to review boating safety rules before departure. Here are some basic safety tips:
• Be weather-wise: Always check local weather conditions before departure. If you notice darkening clouds; volatile or rough, changing winds; or sudden drops in temperature; play it safe by getting off the water.
• Follow a pre-departure checklist: Proper boating safety means being prepared for any possibility. From compliance with fire safety regulations to tips for fueling up, following a pre-departure checklist is the best way to make sure no boating safety rules or precautions have been forgotten.
• Use common sense: One of the most important rules is to use your common sense. This means always operating at a safe speed, especially in crowded areas. Be alert at all times, and steer clear of large vessels and watercraft that can be restricted in their ability to stop or turn. Also respect buoys and other navigational aids, all of which have been placed there for one reason only — to ensure your safety.
• Designate an assistant skipper: Make sure more than one person on board is familiar with all aspects of your boat's handling, operations, features and safety tips. If the primary navigator is injured or incapacitated in any way, it's important to make sure someone else can follow proper boating rules to get everyone back to shore.
• Develop a float plan: Whether you choose to inform a family member or the staff at your local marina, always be sure someone else knows your float plan — where you're going and how long you're going to be gone.
• Make proper use of life jackets: Did you know that the majority of people who have drowned in boating accidents were not wearing life jackets? Make sure your family and friends stay safe by assigning and fitting each person onboard with a life jacket prior to departure.
• Avoid alcohol: Boat safely at all times by saving the alcohol for later. The probability of being involved in a boating accident doubles when alcohol is involved, and studies have shown that the effect of alcohol is dramatically increased by external factors such as sun and wind.
Want to help promote boating safety? The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary is actively seeking volunteers interested in serving their country and their community. For anyone looking for a meaningful volunteer position, you may find a perfect fit in the Coast Guard Auxiliary. Retired or have some spare time? Consider volunteering in the auxiliary.
Brigantine Flotilla 85 is celebrating its 46th anniversary and welcomes new members. Meetings are held the third Tuesday of every month at the Brigantine Beach Community Center, 265 42nd St., at 6:45 P.M. Come join us at our next meeting, Tuesday, Sept. 18, and see what the auxiliary is all about. For more information email: boatsafely@comcast.net. Visit us on the web at uscgaux-brigantine-nj.org.