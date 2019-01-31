Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

The Beachcomber News of Brigantine

Variety of scholarships available at Atlantic Cape

MAYS LANDING — Scholarships are available for both new and current students of Atlantic Cape Community College.

Last year, Atlantic Cape awarded over $628,000 in scholarships. Atlantic Cape offers over 100 different scholarships that encompass a variety of majors, interests, residency requirements and veteran status. Financial need is not required in order to be considered for many of that scholarships. The application deadline is Friday, Feb. 8.

The scholarships include:

• Mayor Don Guardian’s A New Beginning Scholarship, awarded to Atlantic City residents

• PR Council of Greater Atlantic City Scholarship for journalism majors

• Moeller Family Scholarship and the Marie Romano Scholarship for nursing majors

• Andy J. Scholarship, A & R Mack Scholarship, Ashley A. Masters Scholarship, Mary Trombetta-Pessagno Scholarship and Baucus & Co. Scholarship for business majors

• Cape May National Golf Club Scholarship open to all majors

• Frances M. Zaberer Scholarship for culinary arts majors

• Samuel A. Donio Scholarship for education majors

• Dr. Martin Marino Scholarship for psychology majors

• Galloway Township American Legion Post 430 Scholarship for veterans

• Gerri Black Creative Writing Scholarship for English or communication majors

• Jamie Crescenzo Scholarship for criminal justice majors

The Student Scholarship Application can be completed online at atlantic.edu/scholarship. Application requirements vary by scholarship but a brief essay or letter of recommendation may be required for consideration.

Scholarship recipients will be notified in April and are invited to attend Atlantic Cape’s Scholarship Recognition Ceremony on Tuesday, May 21.

For additional scholarship information, contact the Financial Aid Office at 609-343-5082 or 625-1111, ext. 5082, or email finaid@atlantic.edu. In Cape May County, call 609-463-4774, ext. 5082.

