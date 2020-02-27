Question: Recently I read an article about planting milkweed for butterflies. I would like to add this to my garden for the spring. I don’t know which type and what requirements they prefer. Any suggestions?
Answer: There are several species of milkweeds that vary in color and shape. All are erect, some reaching two feet in height. The name comes from the characteristic of oozing milky juice when the plant is broken. The flowers of most species are showy, arranged in umbrella clusters of flowers with five petals. After flowering they produce long pods that split open allowing the seeds to float away on tufts of silky hair. The leaves are alternate and opposite whorled around the stem.
There are numerous species of milkweeds, with several that are native to our area. Common milkweed, Asclepias syriaca, is one such native and can be seen growing along unmowed roadsides or abandoned areas. Its flowers are lavender-pink and come into bloom in early summer. If you have a large area that you would like to devote to butterflies, then it might be the plant for you, but when planted in a small garden, it can soon become a problem. It is an important species for early generations of monarchs seeking host plants to lay their eggs in the spring.
Poke milkweed, Asclepias exaltata, is a tall milkweed frequently found on the edges of forests. It resembles the common milkweed and has been known to hybridize with this species in areas where both occur in close proximity. Umbels are pendulous with relatively few flowers and the leaves can be very large on plants growing in moist, shaded conditions. For homeowners who have trouble growing milkweed because their space has too much shade, this is an ideal choice. It is particularly attractive to bumble bees, native bees and honey bees.
For wet areas, the native swamp milkweed, Asclepias incarnate, would be a good selection. This plant has narrower leaves, grows to three to four feet, has small fragrant pink to mauve flowers blooming in summer. The flowers are attractive to many butterflies as a nectar source but its leaves are an important food source for the larval stage of monarchs.
Butterfly milkweed, Asclepias tuberosa, has clusters of bright orange red flowers rather than the usual pink flowers. This native is more successfully grown in dry rocky open areas. Unlike other types of milkweeds, it does not have the milky sap in the stems.
Native purple milkweed, Asclepias purpurascens, has flowers similar to common milkweed but with deeper purple blooms and more pointed leaves. This plant grows only to three feet, is not aggressively invasive but has a sparse leaf arrangement, providing less food for the larval stage of the monarch butterfly. It grows well in dry soils and is drought tolerant.
Whorled milkweed, Asclepias verticillata, is usually found in prairies and open areas. It is a single-stemmed, unbranched perennial that grows one to three feet tall. The narrow, linear leaves are whorled along the stem and it has small, greenish-white flowers in flat-topped clusters on the upper part of the stem. This is among the most toxic to livestock and, therefore, is considered a weed in range areas. It is a host to monarch butterflies and also attractive to honey bees, native bees and bumble bees.
For more information on milkweed you can contact your local extension office. Atlantic County residents can contact 609-625-0056. Cape May County Residents can call 609-465-5115, ext.3607.
We have made some of our Master Gardener Training classes open to the public in 2020, 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays at the Rutgers Cooperative Extension Office in Mays Landing. A $25 nonrefundable registration fee per class is required. You must be registered and paid in advance. Contact Anita Wagner, program assistant, at 609-625-0056 or email Wagner_Anita@aclink.org for a calendar of available classes and more information.
Do you have a gardening related question you would like answered here? Please forward your questions to Belinda Chester, Master Gardener Program Coordinator, Rutgers Cooperative Extension Office, 6260 Old Harding Highway, Mays Landing, NJ 08330. You can also submit questions at Rutgers-atlantic.org/garden or email them to currents@catamaran.com; please include “garden question” in the subject line.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.