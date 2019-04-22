Vehicle views can offer variety and opportunity

If you are like me, you spend a portion of your day in your vehicle. There are days when I am driving that seem to never end. However, I always try to make the most of my time in the car traveling around South Jersey.
Some days, I listen to music, and other days, talk radio. Regardless of what I am hearing or seeing, I sometimes find myself mentally preparing for what is coming up or reflecting on what has transpired during the work day.
Most days, my reflective time produces creative thoughts. Many of these thoughts are new ideas and concepts. But what is it about the time in the car and during my commute that fuels my engine of creativity?
I have multiple routes I can choose during my travels from town to town. My drive and the path I choose to take can, and usually does, match my mood.
If I am feeling structured and organized, I will choose a direct route to work. Feeling a little more relaxed, I will opt for a longer, winding road. Wanting, or better yet longing, for a day at the beach, I choose the coast.
When I feel I may be taking what I have for granted, I take routes most people avoid. Some streets and roads reflect reality. Sometimes, we all need to be reminded of the realities around us. While we all have challenges and struggles, some people have challenges and struggles much greater than our own.
Some of my best ideas are created in the car. It may sound strange, but the sights and the sounds that surround me when I drive make me feel more creative in the way I think. It also helps me be more creative in developing new ideas.
Perhaps it goes back to the variety of what I see in my commute. Or it could be that the pockets of business districts and shops that seem to spring up between residential areas that get me thinking. Maybe it is because a new business or store always seems to catch my eye.
I check out the look of the new business, a new sign or logo. Sometimes I find myself asking questions like “How did they do that?” or “Why did they do that?” Whatever the reasons, they got creative and started a business. And for some reason, seeing all the creativity makes me feel more creative, too.
The creativity of the commute does not always center around coming up with new ideas. I sometimes tend to solve problems and work out difficult situations while driving. I find it interesting that the time in which I am most likely to literally run into roadblocks is where I am most likely to find solutions to roadblocks I may be facing outside of the car.
I hope you all have similar experiences when it comes to travel around our region. We all need a vehicle to get us where we want to go. The time may be right for you to embrace a more creative commute.