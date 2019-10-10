The Annual Christmas Cookie Walk sponsored by the Women’s Club of St. Thomas, will be held on Dec. 14 in St. Philip Hall. Space is extremely limited. Unique items will be considered with limited duplication of products. So, If you have an outstanding product for sale and would like to be a vendor at this year’s event, please contact Chrissy at chrissyrainbow@aol.com to reserve a $35 space for your table. If you want to rent a table from us the fee is $45.

