CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The Cape May County 4-H Foundation is seeking vendors for the 2020 4-H Fair. There are a variety of ways for vendors to participate at this year’s 4-H Fair, scheduled for July 16, 17 and 18. 

Applications are available for exhibit space at the Cape May County 4-H Fair for commercial and food concessions, nonprofit fundraisers or educational displays. The separate food concession contracts are available for vendors who sell just one item and for those who offer a variety of fair foods.

Lisa McVey Fisher, 4-H Fair vendor chair, said, “The 4-H Fair Committee is seeking vendors who offer family friendly novelties, quality crafts and goods to feature on the 16 acres of tree-shaded fairgrounds.”

The annual event is a county tradition that offers family entertainment, live music, a nightly chicken BBQ, and much more. The 4-H Fair is a great opportunity for new vendors to experience a quality county fair with three-day affordable commercial vendor fees that include basic electricity and start at $130.

The public hours for the 2020 Cape May County 4-H Fair will be noon to 9 p.m. Thursday, July 16, and Friday, July 17, and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 18. The 4-H fairgrounds offer convenient access from the Garden State Parkway and all major highways with easy loading and unloading.

The 4-H fairgrounds are at 355 Court House–South Dennis Road, Cape May Court House.

Craig DeGenova is chair of the 4-H Fair Committee. The Cape May County 4-H Fair is the major fundraising effort of the 4-H Foundation Inc. It provides a showplace for the project work and accomplishments of the youth members of Rutgers Cooperative Extension’s 4-H Youth Development Program and a fun, family oriented community gathering. The event is planned, managed, and operated by volunteers, 4-H members and their parents and friends and includes numerous agencies and organizations from throughout Cape May County.

Vendor applications may be downloaded at cmc4h.com. For more information on becoming a vendor at 4-H Fair, call Lisa at 609-780-3088 or email cmc4hfairvendors@gmail.com.

