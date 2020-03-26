CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The Cape May County 4-H Foundation is seeking vendors for the 2020 4-H Fair. There are a variety of ways for vendors to participate at this year’s 4-H Fair, scheduled for July 16, 17 and 18.
Applications are available for exhibit space at the Cape May County 4-H Fair for commercial and food concessions, nonprofit fundraisers or educational displays. The separate food concession contracts are available for vendors who sell just one item and for those who offer a variety of fair foods.
Lisa McVey Fisher, 4-H Fair vendor chair, said, “The 4-H Fair Committee is seeking vendors who offer family friendly novelties, quality crafts and goods to feature on the 16 acres of tree-shaded fairgrounds.”
The annual event is a county tradition that offers family entertainment, live music, a nightly chicken BBQ, and much more. The 4-H Fair is a great opportunity for new vendors to experience a quality county fair with three-day affordable commercial vendor fees that include basic electricity and start at $130.
The public hours for the 2020 Cape May County 4-H Fair will be noon to 9 p.m. Thursday, July 16, and Friday, July 17, and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 18. The 4-H fairgrounds offer convenient access from the Garden State Parkway and all major highways with easy loading and unloading.
The 4-H fairgrounds are at 355 Court House–South Dennis Road, Cape May Court House.
Craig DeGenova is chair of the 4-H Fair Committee. The Cape May County 4-H Fair is the major fundraising effort of the 4-H Foundation Inc. It provides a showplace for the project work and accomplishments of the youth members of Rutgers Cooperative Extension’s 4-H Youth Development Program and a fun, family oriented community gathering. The event is planned, managed, and operated by volunteers, 4-H members and their parents and friends and includes numerous agencies and organizations from throughout Cape May County.
Vendor applications may be downloaded at cmc4h.com. For more information on becoming a vendor at 4-H Fair, call Lisa at 609-780-3088 or email cmc4hfairvendors@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.