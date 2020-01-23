A number of years ago, Hal Turner and Margaret Camarota were working in an industry that many other people in our region were working in. The friends were in the casino industry alongside what they describe as hardworking, friendly people who they enjoyed seeing each and every day.
Before the layoffs and downsizing occurred, Hal had a feeling it was time to change his career path. His timing turned out very good, as did the choice of the area he moved into.
Turner became an insurance agent and grew from an insurance producer to a manager to an agent and ultimately an owner as part of Allstate Insurance in Risley Square.
Over the past decades, Turner honed his knowledge and experience in serving the insurance needs of the region. He found the most valuable skills he had came from his years in the hospitality/casino gaming industry. The knowledge of the insurance business was always supported by a high level of customer service. Turner says that while he sells insurance, the service he provides is a big part of his success in the industry.
In 2019, Turner decided it was time to open his own insurance agency. The Geese from the East LLC is doing business as Goosehead Insurance Co. in Smithville. The company is co-owned with Camarota, who also left the casino industry, after Turner, to become an insurance agent.
In making the move to own their own insurance company, both Camarota and Turner were well aware they lived and worked in a region that has a lot of risk-based exposure to the coast. In leaving their past agency affiliation, which was limited in some areas of coverage options, the independent move was seen as imperative for the duo to be both successful and competitive in helping their clients identify and secure insurance that covers their needs.
Turner believes “choices and competition are good for the industry, the company and the clients in our area because each company that offers insurance have different appetites for different risks.”
The owners of Goosehead Insurance in Smithville have made two career leaps of faith (with calculated risks) over the past two decades. The first being their decision to leave the hospitality/gaming industry that still drives our local economy. The second leap being a move into their new independent agency. Turner feels he made a great choice when he changed careers and also feels extremely positive and comfortable about the latest opportunity to serve the market.
The owners are committed to the focus of Goosehead Insurance being both insurance and the service to the customer.
“The most important thing for a consumer to do is find a company and agent that they trust and feel comfortable with to help them meet their needs, because purchasing the insurance is the easier aspect of the process. Customers will also need help with claims, mortgages and refinances and service throughout their relationship with their insurance company," Turner said. “I believe that Goosehead not only brings a menu of carriers as well as competitive prices and a full service team along with our agency.”
