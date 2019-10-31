BRIGANTINE — The Women’s Auxiliary of Kline-McAnney American Legion Post 396 will host a Veteran's Day Spaghetti Dinner 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at 3218 Brigantine Ave..
A homemade, sit-down dinner of spaghetti and meatballs, rolls, Caesar salad and dessert will be served. Cost is $15 for adults and $8 for ages 11 and younger. Veterans eat free with I.D. Take-out orders are available.
This event is open to the public and all members of the military, and Kline-McAnney American Legion Post No. 396 members, family and friends are welcome and encouraged to attend.
Kline-McAnney American Legion Post 396 is also accepting applications for new members. For more information, contact Commander Tony Santa Maria at 609-266-9477.
