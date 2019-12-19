As pointed out about two weeks previously at the city's annual interfaith service, Brigantine has a well-heeled history as a community that bands together for benevolent causes.
Rarely has that been more evident than during Army-Navy Game Veterans Appreciation Day, which was held Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Brigantine Elks Lodge and received volunteer support from nearly every facet of the city's municipal, civic and service organizations, and several businesses.
The annual event also gets strong support from altruistic organizations based outside of the city, including the Legion Riders Post 352 of Somers Point, members of Absecon VFW Post 9462, the Atlantic City Sand Pipers bagpipe-and-drum brigade, and representatives of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves Cape-Atlantic Toys for Tots Detachment.
A record crowd was brought in from the Vineland Veterans Home and Veterans Haven of Ancora to watch the latest version of the historic football game, which was held at Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field. In the 120-year history of Army-Navy, 89 of the 120 games were held in Philadelphia. This year's fanfare got to see Navy snap a three-game losing streak to Army dating to 2016, much to the delight of Brigantine Mayor Andy Simpson.
“My father and uncle fought in World War II in the Navy, so this coming from the bottom of my heart,” said Simpson during a pre-game welcome ceremony. “Go Navy!”
The veterans appreciation day – and another in June that involves taking veterans out on a fishing party boat – was spearheaded in 2008, and still coordinated by Elks Veterans Committee Chairman Joe Kelly.
“We reached out to the Purple Hearts Foundation, the Disabled American Veterans – we tried to get the word out as much as possible when we first starting putting this together,” said Kelly, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran. “It took off pretty well and we've been doing it every year since.
“One year we had to postpone it due to snow and turned it into more of a Super Bowl party, but every other year it's been in conjunction with the Army-Navy game," added Kelly. "We've always gotten great support from the city's police and fire, from the mayor and city council, and I think the Legion Riders were with us since day one. They've been a strong support from the start.”
Despite a light rain, about a dozen motorcycle riders from American Legion Post 352, along with police and fire vehicles with lights and sirens blaring, escorted two busloads of veterans in from the Brigantine bridge. The turnout was the best so far in the event's 12-years history, said Kelly.
“We were thrilled with the turnout, especially with the weather being what it was,” he said. “We served over 120 meals between veterans and their guests. That's the biggest crowd we ever had.
“I'm delighted, but I know there's still a lot of veterans out there who were sitting in front of their TVs when they could have been out with us having prime rib and crab cakes,” he added. “We try to get the word out that this event is extended to all veterans and their families.”
Charlie Rosenbaum of Absecon VFW Post 9462 was in attendance, taking his place on stage with Commander Joe Handle and Tony Santa Maria of Brigantine American Legion Post 396 during the Pledge of Allegiance and the singing of the National Anthem by Katie and Grace Kelly. The Absecon Post 9462 Color Guard was slated to attend the event too, but had to readjust its priorities at late notice.
“They had a military funeral they had to go to, and certainly that does take precedence and should take precedence,” said Kelly. “They called me a day or two in advance, but fortunately Charlie was able to make it and has always supported our veterans events.”
All veterans in attendance – even those from Army who saw their Black Knights go down 31-7 to the Midshipmen – came away contented from their afternoon in Brigantine, said Kelly.
“I was thrilled beyond words,” he said. “God bless them, they came out and had a good time, they enjoyed some different scenery, our folks made a fuss over them – they really seem to like it.
“What's not to like?”
