Fortunately, we live in an age in which Americans thank military veterans for their service.
Members of Brigantine Elks Lodge 2428 are doing their part by welcoming veterans and their families for a week's vacation at the shore — free of charge, complete with a basket of coupons for free or discounted meals and other entertainment from Brigantine business owners.
The program was established in 2014 by former Elks Club member Bill Tonkin. When Tonkin moved out of the area, the baton was passed to Tim Skimmons of the Veterans Service Committee, who oversees the program with fellow committee members Frank Congemi and Craig Milnes.
“I was a Vietnam vet, and we didn’t get the same kind of reception when we came home,” said Skimmons. “Personally, I want to do all I can to make sure no one experiences what we experienced. And who doesn’t like the beach? The vets can fish, walk on the beach, relax and just have a good time.”
The veterans are selected based on recommendations by the 177th Tactical Fighter Wing, a unit of the New Jersey Air National Guard in Egg Harbor Township. Last September, Air Force Staff Sgt. Robert Church of Washington, Warren County, visited with his family, shortly after returning from a deployment to Misawa Air Base in Japan.
“I’ve never had a more relaxing or nicer time with my family on any vacation,” Church said.
As a veteran, Church said, he occasionally is offered courtesies like a discounted meal, hotel room or other perk. But they paled in comparison to a spacious island home, where his only duty was to relax.
A jet engine mechanic in the U.S. Air Force Reserves, Church was joined in Brigantine by his wife Katie and their daughters Bella, 11, and Ellie, 3. The family especially enjoyed their beach house’s heated, built-in pool.
“At the time our 3-year-old was not confident in the water, but when she got to jump in the thing every day, she got really confident really quickly,” said Church. “We loved that. And then we had all the different little coupons for free pizza and all the local restaurants. I really, really appreciated it.”
Best of all, he said, “We didn’t have to rush around to see and do everything in a day. We could just relax, watch TV, and go out to the park and watch the kids play. It’s hard to completely describe the feeling of being in such a beautiful place and have no agenda or schedule.”
For the record, the Churches especially enjoyed Mad Dog’s restaurant and their tour of the Marine Mammal Stranding Center.
To make their guests feel even more at home, the Elks also provide a little spending cash, several hundred dollars to defray expenses, said Skimmons. “It’s a nice way of showing them we appreciate what they do for our country.”
So far, the Elks have put out the welcome mat for six vets and their families. This weekend, they will welcome the seventh, a wounded warrior who recently returned from active duty in Afghanistan. Like the vets who preceded her, hopefully she will be able to kick back, decompress and enjoy a little well-deserved off-duty time.
“We know they enjoy it, and that makes it very rewarding for us,” said Skimmons. “To be able to do this for them—well, it makes us feel great.”
To make a contribution or otherwise support the veterans’ vacation program, call 609-266-9826; visit Brigantineelks.com; or write to the Brigantine Elks’ Veterans Service Committee at P.O. Box 44, 400 West Shore Drive, Brigantine, NJ 08203.