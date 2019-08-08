Hello from Base Camp V. Just a few items for this weeks news.
Members, both local and visitors, and their guests, plan to stop by the V Friday evening starting at 5:30 p.m., as Beverly has another great menu planned for your dining pleasure. You can either call 609-266-9813 for the full menu or you can just stop in Friday and be surprised.
On Saturday evening, Beverly provides a hamburger platter or other surprise items starting at 6 p.m. And finally, you can stop by the V Sunday morning for a breakfast sandwich from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
This Sunday, Aug. 11, starting at 1 p.m., our post will host a Quilted Hugs of Gratitude ceremony honoring some of our members. The Quilts of Honor organization is dedicated to providing quilts to those active and veteran service members who have served in harms way protecting our freedoms. Their hope is that these quilts will provide comfort, love and healing to those touched by war.
Members, both local and visitors, and their guests, if you like to shoot a little pool or shoot some darts, plan to stop by the V for some good competition. Dart Night is Tuesday evening, starting at 6:45 p.m. The pool shootout is on Thursday evening starting at 7 p.m. Let's see who will be the best! Remember, good food and good friends make for a great time at the V.
Members, please mark your calendars, as our next monthly meeting will be held Thursday, Sept 5, at 7:30 p.m.
As our post and auxiliary are always looking for new members, if you are or know a fellow veteran who was honorably discharged and had boots on the ground in a combat area, or someone wanting to join the auxiliary, stop by the post with a copy of your DD-214 and someone will assist you in applying for membership. You can then see all that the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Auxiliary can provide to its members and what it does for veterans in need and our community. No one does more for veterans!
Finally, please remember to keep the brave men and women stationed around the world defending our great nation, and their families, in your thoughts and prayers.
That's all for this week. Stay safe and God bless America!
Sgt. D