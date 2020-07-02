On Friday, July 17, the Atlantic Cape May County Sustainable Jersey Hub, in conjunction with Sustainable Downbeach, will host an online event at noon to educate the public about lead hazards, how to prevent lead exposure and local resources for education, testing and remediation.
This information session will be led by Kelly McLaughlin, Rutgers Environmental steward and program coordinator of the Southern Regional Lead and Healthy Homes Coalition, a program of the Southern New Jersey Perinatal Cooperative. The workshop is free, but registration is required.
Lead poisoning is a serious medical condition that can cause brain damage and other serious health effects in children, adults and even pets. Lead has been reported to cause learning and developmental disabilities, decreased growth, hyperactivity, impaired hearing and brain damage. Lead poisoning is entirely preventable, and the best way to reduce risk is to prevent exposure.
Lead can be found in a surprising array of items, and it’s important to be aware that items such as fishing weights as well as some toys, cosmetics and other items produced overseas may pose a risk.
“Many families believe that because lead was banned so long ago in our country that it is no longer a problem that needs to be addressed, but children are still getting poisoned,” McLaughlin said. “Lead is known as a 'legacy toxin,' remaining in the environment decades after use.”
The primary way children get lead poisoning is by inhaling lead dust from old lead-based paint. More than 70% of homes in New Jersey were built before 1978, the year the federal ban on the use of residential lead-based paint was enacted. Because New Jersey has a high number of older homes, lead poisoning prevention is especially important for residents, regardless of whether they live in an urban, suburban or rural area.
“Lead poisoning is more than just a public health issue. It is an environmental justice issue as well, since a disproportionate number of children who are exposed to lead are minorities, low-income, and live in substandard rental properties,” McLaughlin said.
“Kelly’s presentation was originally intended to be a live event planned through Sustainable Downbeach, but offering it online enables this information to reach a larger audience,” said Amy Menzel, Hub co-chair. “Kelly is undertaking this as part of her certification as a Rutgers Environmental Steward and it is a great way for her to use her professional knowledge and experience as a volunteer to help local Green Teams to address this public health issue.”
Ralph Cooper, Hub co-chair said, “People often focus on natural resources, things like trees and wildlife, when they think about sustainability, but community health is an essential component, recognized by the Sustainable Jersey certification program. This event offers an easy way for towns to begin to address public education on lead hazards. We’re pleased to offer Kelly’s presentation as an opportunity for people to learn, ask questions and connect with local resources.”
There is no cost to attend, but registration is required. To register, see bit.ly/LeadonLead17JulyWorkshop.
For additional sustainable information in Atlantic and Cape May Counties, see the Hub Facebook page, facebook.com/AtlanticCapeMayHub, or website, atlanticcapemayregionalhub.wordpress.com, or email SustainableACMHub@gmail.com.
