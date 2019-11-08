GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Bryan Volpenhein is a three-time Olympian who rowed for the United States in 2000, 2004 and 2008. In Athens in 2004, the U.S. won gold with Volpenhein in stroke. This was the first time a U.S. eight had won gold in 40 years. At the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, he also stroked the U.S. eight that won bronze. Volepenhein will talk about his journey to the Olympics at the Stockton Performing Arts Center on Nov. 19.
Show time will be 7 p.m. Tickets are free but must be reserved by calling the box office at 609-652-9000. The box office is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and ninety minutes before the performance.
Volpenhein holds the distinction of having been named U.S. Rowing Male Athlete of the Year twice, the only person ever to achieve this honor. He has also been a member of the United States National Team ten times.
Before coming to the University of Pennsylvania as the men’s heavyweight coach this fall, Volpenhein served as head coach of the men’s varsity program at the San Diego Rowing Club, working specifically with high schoolers. He also worked as the technical director of the men’s rowing program at the University of San Diego for one year.
He can boast extensive experience coaching national teams to success on international stages, having coached three boats to gold medals at the World Rowing Championship or World Rowing Cup as the national team coach. He helped prepare boats for the Rio Olympics, as well as for World Cups and World Championships. While he was the United States National Team Coach, three boats won gold medals in international competition.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.