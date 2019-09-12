EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Volunteers in Medicine and the Horizon Mobile Community Health van will be at the VIM Thrift Store parking lot 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23. A Horizon nurse will offer free screenings for diabetes, cholesterol and hypertension (high blood pressure). Volunteers in Medicine will be available to register anyone requiring continued free care.
VIM Thrift is at HeatherCroft Shopping Center, 6825 Tilton Road.
“Volunteers in Medicine is a volunteer-powered solution to the health care crisis. We are thrilled to bring this service to Egg Harbor Township. Our Thrift Store is centrally located and easy to get to; there is no reason to not get screened,” said Jackie Meiluta, executive director of VIM.
Horizon NJ Health is New Jersey's largest managed healthcare company serving the publicly insured. It provides quality health care services for more than 500,000 children and adults in the Medicaid and NJ FamilyCare programs.
Volunteers in Medicine uses volunteer medical practitioners to provide free primary and preventive medical care to low-income, working residents of South Jersey who do not have health insurance or the means to pay for care. Patients who register with VIM receive free, quality primary care, specialists care when available and prescription medicine assistance. Perhaps more importantly, VIM becomes their advocate to ensure continuity of care. The VIM clinics are conveniently located in Egg Harbor Township and Cape May Court House. All proceeds from VIM Thrift support clinic operations.
See VIMSJ.org or call 609-778-2710 for more information.
