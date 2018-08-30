The Fruit Fiesta theme was apparent last Saturday. Sergio Soto, executive chef at Gallagher’s Steak House and also affiliated with Brigantine Bistro, was guest chef. He bought fresh fruit, herbs and vegetables from Monteleone and Woodland, and ahi tuna from Viking Village. His recipe was fruit forward with a summertime peach salad, made with cherry tomatoes, baby arugula, parsley, baby peppers and shallots, and he made an amazing balsamic honey dressing. The ahi tuna was the piece de resistance. Thank you Chef Sergio!
The Children’s Tent was a hit, with over 100 children painting colorful still-lifes of fruit.
The watermelon contest drew the largest number of participants ever. The winner of the children’s contest, Brady McMahon, and the winner of the adult contest, Kevin Galvin, each won a $25 TD Bank Card.
Keeping with the theme, MaGilla Gorilla’s Water Ice featured melon as their flavor of the day.
Amy Manzione, executive chef owner of Stir It Up, was selling peach, apple, blueberry and tomato pies. Shoppers were also buying Savory Hand Pies with yummy flavors like brisket, wild mushroom and blue cheese, and kale, sausage and roasted Garlic.
The Panda Slimez owner, Nico, had his home-made slime, some of it fruit scented, some with glitter, as well as sugar scrubs and stress balls. Nico is a young entrepreneur in our community.
There were 110 “foodies” who entered the Trivia Contest, with 10 who had all of the answers correct. Christine Hughes won the $25 Visa gift card. Get ready for Championship Trivia On Saturday, Sept. 1.
The market was thrilled to welcome Katie Wiegand’s (Sprout & Thicket) new baby boy, Bodhi. He is adorable!
Fitness Fun is the theme for this week's market.
Our very own Brigantine Fitness gal Marisela Zumba Chic will be doing Zumba in the park. Join in the fun and become a star.
Children will “work it” with their own Fitness Circuit.
Blacksmith Andy Finegan will be featured at Art in The Park.
Learn about the Spotlight on Business, Insurance Agencies Inc., as well as The Spotlight on Community, South Jersey Cancer Fund.
Stop by Remarle Natural Skin Care and speak to Renee. She has a new product called CBD that helps with pain from fibromyalgia, arthritis, pulled muscles, neck or back pain.
If you have not registered for the Sauce vs. Gravy Wars and you wish to enter, bring your tomato-based entry to the Demo Tent no later than 9:15. Judging will commence at 9:30 with the announcement of the winners hopefully at 10:00. The sauce may contain meat this year. Bring a pint or quart in a thermos or nonelectrical container that will keep it warm.
Be sure to come to the market this week to purchase amazing locally sourced fruit, vegetables, seafood, herbs, meat, flowers and artisanal products. You may want to arrive there early to stock up as there will be no market again until our last market Oct. 20. Market hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Last week Aversa’s, Joe’s Seaside, Key Lime Pie, Smokey’s, Sprout & Thicket, Stir It Up and Monteleone sold out, and Microgreens sold out of some of their meat. They have grass-fed beef, pork, ham steaks, sausage and a variety of flavors of delicious bacon.
Please express your appreciation when you see a volunteer. They are wearing green Farmers Market T-shirts. Without volunteers we would not have a market. I have witnessed the hard work done by volunteers at set-up and breakdown. The equipment is heavy and the work is labor intensive. Thank you to the Farmers Market Committee for all of your planning, creativity and work done behind the scenes and to all volunteers, 85 at least, and team leaders for your motivation, loyalty and effort.
We are grateful to our vendors whom we support wholeheartedly.
Follow our extraordinary Farmers Market on Facebook at BrigantineFarmersMarket.