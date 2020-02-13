Question: I noticed at the end of your articles it says you work for Rutgers Cooperative Extension. Can you explain what cooperative extension is and what programs they offer?
Answer: The Cooperative Extension System is a nationwide, noncredit educational network. Each U.S. state and territory has a state office at its land-grant university and a network of local or regional offices. These offices are staffed by one or more experts who provide useful, practical, and research-based information to agricultural producers, small business owners, youth, consumers and others in rural areas and communities of all sizes.
The idea for cooperative extension began as the United States expanded westward in the late 1800s and an interest in a more scientific approach to agriculture, the nation's largest industry, began to emerge. In 1862 the federal government established the United States Department of Agriculture. Realizing a need for more up-to-date and accurate information in the production and marketing of agricultural products, the USDA introduced the agricultural and mechanical college. The Morrill Act of 1862 established these colleges nationwide. Called the land-grant system, this class of colleges was originally endowed by grants of public lands. In 1887, the Hatch Act established the agricultural experiment station system, and in 1890, the Second Morrill Act provided for direct annual appropriations to each state to support its land-grant college. The existence of land-grant colleges and experiment stations resulted in an abundance of knowledge that needed to be made available to the farmers and their communities. In 1914, the Smith-Lever Act established the cooperative extension network.
At your local cooperative extension office, you will find staff working as 4-H agents, agricultural and resource management agents, family and community health sciences educators, extension specialists and staff working on various programs. The various departments at an extension have individual focus areas. Agricultural management focuses on programs that emphasize sound horticultural practices, including improving soil fertility, reducing pesticide use and identifying invasive species. Agricultural agents manage research and educational programs that help individuals learn new ways to produce income through alternative enterprises, improved marketing strategies and management skills and help farmers and ranchers improve productivity through resource management, controlling crop pests, soil testing, livestock production practices and marketing.
4-H programs provide informal educational programs on healthy lifestyles, citizenship and leadership abilities. Lastly, our family and community health science educators work to improve the quality of life of people of all ages in diet, nutrition, food safety and family financial management.
Extension means reaching out to the community and meeting the public’s needs at the local level. Extension has continued to change with the times and is increasingly addressing urban, and suburban issues in addition to rural concerns.
For more information on services offered, you can contact your local extension office. Atlantic County residents can contact 609-625-0056. Cape May County residents can call 609-465-5115, ext.3607.
We have made some of our Home Horticulture/Master Gardener educational classes open to the public 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays at the Rutgers Cooperative Extension Office, Mays Landing. A $25 nonrefundable registration fee per class is required. Must be registered and paid in advance. Contact Anita Wagner, program assistant, at 609-625-0056 or email Wagner_Anita@aclink.org for a calendar of available classes and more information.
Join us for an in-depth look at how to compost Feb. 21-22 and become a Master Composter. Composting is a great way to turn kitchen scraps and yard waste into a nutrient rich, soil-building boost for your garden. You'll learn how it works, what you'll need to do it and how to get the most out of your composting efforts. No prior experience is needed. The program will be held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. The cost for the two-day class is $50. The Master Composter program is offered in partnership with the Rutgers Cooperative Extension and the Atlantic County Utilities Authority. To register, see acua.com/compost.
Do you have a gardening related question you would like answered here? Please forward your questions to Belinda Chester, Master Gardener Program Coordinator, Rutgers Cooperative Extension Office, 6260 Old Harding Highway, Mays Landing, NJ 08330. You can also submit questions at Rutgers-atlantic.org/garden or email them to currents@catamaran.com; please include “garden question” in the subject line.
