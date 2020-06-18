The Women’s Club of St. Thomas’ usual June event consists of the awarding of scholarships to two deserving North School graduates, who will attend a Catholic high school in September.
Due to the current restrictions, the scholarship selection committee was unable to meet to choose two worthy candidates. In fairness to all twelve graduates attending Catholic high schools, the Club presented each with a $200 TD Bank gift card to be used for book purchases and miscellaneous school expenses.
The recipients of the awards are Grace Crossen, Mary Grace Geisler, Giavanna Harper, Daniel Hurtt, Kaeleigh Lynch Brunozzi, Chase Lipshutz, Guy Porpora, Jack Rossini, Nicholas Sarno and Page Vespertino, who will be entering Holy Spirit High School. Daniel Burns and Aiden Kane will be attending St. Augustine Prep. Congratulations and good luck to each of you as you start your high school career.
