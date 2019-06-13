Women's Club of St. Thomas awards scholarships

Scholarships of $1,500 each were awarded to Gianna Solari and Lauren Tate, both honor students in the accelerated academic program at North School. These young ladies were chosen because of the exceptional qualities they exhibit.
Gianna is described as a well-rounded student who is diligent, determined, motivated and eager to succeed. She has participated in many extra-curricular activities in addition to her academic studies.
Lauren is also described as creative, insightful, highly motivated, honest and reliable. In addition to her school work, she has demonstrated skills in several athletic programs and shown leadership skills in the Brigantine community