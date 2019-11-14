Women's Club of St. Thomas

Pictured are Joanna Guglielmo, Kathe Murray, Project Coordinator Sue Ferris, Shirley Pildis, Cindy Cifelli and Kathy Mulvenna showing off the generosity of club members.

 Lynne Flanagan / Submitted

BRIGANTINE — The November task of the Women's Club of St. Thomas was to collect stuffed animals for children caught up in custody cases. Children often are frightened and confused by court proceedings and the stuffed toys give them comfort.

Load comments