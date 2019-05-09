The Women's Club of St. Thomas' project for the month of April called for the donation of gently used clothing to Princess, Inc. Our members outdid themselves with their generosity.
The mission of Princess, Inc. is to cultivate young women to educate their minds, identify their talents, bond with like-minded individuals and pursue life’s purpose with vigor. The donated clothing will be given to the women to wear for job interviews, college entrance interviews and to develop self esteem and confidence in their future pursuits.
Shown below are Eileen Gans and Kathy Ewing who spearheaded the project, along with Husniyah who accepted the donations on behalf of Princess, Inc.